Snapchat: How to take screenshots without alerting other users

Snapchat has a neat privacy feature that alerts users when people they communicate with on the platform take a screenshot of the chat or any photos/videos sent to them. However, there are workarounds to this, one of which is an app called Private Screenshots.

Private Screenshots is an app that allows you to take screenshots on Snapchat without alerting the app and hence, the user on the other end. This allows you to take screenshots of pretty much everything on Snapchat without others finding out. All you need to have is an Android phone.

How does it work?

Private Screenshots starts recording your screen and everything that is visible on it the moment you turn it on. When you land on a page, chat, or video that you want to take a screenshot of, you can now do it with the app’s own on-screen shot button, that doesn’t trigger the app. This lets it grab any screen undetected.

How to use Private Screenshots?

Download the app from the Google Play Store and set it up. The application will require access to your files to store screenshots as well as the ‘Display over other apps’ permission to display the app’s own ‘screenshot button’ overlay.

Once all this is done, you can simply turn the service on by clicking on the camera shutter-shaped button on the top left. This should give you the screenshot overlay button on the left side of your screen.

Here’s how to use Private Screenshots to take a screenshot without alerting the app. (Express Photo) Here’s how to use Private Screenshots to take a screenshot without alerting the app. (Express Photo)

You can now navigate to the desired Snapchat chat or picture and tap on the on-screen screenshot button to take a private screenshot. These screenshots will not be immediately found in your gallery app. Instead, you can find them within the Private Screenshots app itself, from where you can move them to the gallery by long pressing on each image.

Once you are done, look for the ‘Stop this service’ option in your notification bar to stop the app from recording your screen.

Note that while the app worked during our testing with Snapchat, it didn’t work with Instagram and also was not able to sneakily take screenshots in apps that don’t support it like Netflix.