Snapchat Cartoon 3D Style Lens goes viral: Here’s how you can use it

Snapchat recently released a new Cartoon 3D Style Lens or filter to allow users to transform into unique cartoon characters. The company says millions of users have globally engaged with the lens since its launch, which has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times.

The Cartoon 3D Style is a great lens and can transform anyone’s photo or video into a cartoon. You don’t need to adjust or edit to convert an image into a cartoon character, the lens automatically adds filters the moment you turn your camera. The fun part is when you apply the lens to your old photos or videos.

Snapchat lets you use the cartoon lens on the photos or videos that are available in your phone’s Gallery. However, if there are two or more individuals in one frame, then the lens applies the filter to only one face. You at least get the option to choose the face.

Users can also add music to videos or music, along with this filter. The company says this lens has been used by a number of Snap Stars including singing sensation Neha Kakkar, fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani and his family, social influencers Sunny Chopra, Adita Raval, Vishal Pandey and more.

“Snapchatters are showing what a modern-day princess looks like, performing a one-person show of Frozen and Toy Story, sharing their reaction to the Lens, and even trying it on a Vin Diesel Fast & Furious action figure,” Snapchat said. Some of the users have also used the cartoon lens on famous artwork, like the Mona Lisa.

The Cartoon 3D Style lens is available globally. Here’s how you can use it.

Snapchat: How to use Cartoon Style lenses

Step 1: Open Snapchat on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the emoji icon and visit the Explore section.

Step 3: Type “Cartoon” on the search bar.

Step 4: Click on Cartoon 3D Style. You can use the Camera or take photos from your phone’s Gallery by tapping on “Camera Roll.”