Snap announces Lens online studio workshop on International Women’s Day

Only Lens Studio by Snap can be used to create lenses (Image: Snap)

Snap has announced that it will be hosting a special Lens studio workshop in India on March 8, International Women’s Day. The company says that the workshop has been inspired by the global IWD theme of ‘Choose To Challenge’. In order to reach out to more women and make the workshop accessible, Snap has partnered with Lean In India, Navjyoti India Foundation and Digital Empowerment Foundation. The workshop’s main aim is to introduce Indian women to Augmented Reality (AR) and its skills.

The Lensathon workshop will be livestreamed on the Lens Studio YouTube channel from 7 PM to 8 PM. The participants of the workshop will be given two weeks of time to create and submit their AR experience designs using Lens Studio, Snap’s free desktop app. The winners of the contest will also stand a chance to win prizes from a prize pool of Rs 3 lakh, goodies and get featured in the app’s Lens explorer.

The designs will be based on ‘From Dreams to Success”, the words of Kalpana Chawla, the Indian-born NASA astronaut and aerospace engineer who died in 2003 in a Space Shuttle disaster.

Here’s how you can register for the workshop and enter the contest –

# Go to skillenza.com/challenge/snap-international-womens-day-lensathon.

# On the right, you will see a green “Register” button, click on it.

# You will need to sign up using your Facebook, Google, Microsoft, or any other account.

# Now, click on the “More About You” section and fill out all the mandatory details. The questions also include whether you are a Snapchat user or not.

# You can RSVP for the event which will be hosted by Snap’s Senior Lens Studio Community Specialist, Kaitlyn Benitez-Strine and Juhi Bhatnagar who leads Strategy and Business Development for Snap in India.

There are also a few terms and conditions one needs to go through before signing up. The age of the participant must be above 16 years. In case the participant is not an adult, consent from the parent or legal guardian is required. Up to five Lenses can be submitted by participants. If the participant exceeds the limit, the last five submissions will be considered to be judged.