Smartphones with a 32MP selfie camera: Redmi Y3 to Samsung Galaxy A70

In this day and age of social media, most of the people love taking selfies and posting them online. To cater to this market, smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei and others have been working on improving the front cameras of their smartphones.

But in 2019, the trend is that many manufacturers have started to release new smartphones with a higher number of megapixels on the front. The higher the number of MP, the more data a smartphone can gather for it to work on, which might result in a detailed image and it could result in a better selfie photo. Today, we have a list of all the new smartphones with 32MP selfie cameras that have been launched recently.

Redmi Y3

Xiaomi recently launched its latest selfie-centric smartphone, dubbed Redmi Y3 in India. The device is a successor to the last year’s Redmi Y2. Redmi Y3 is also the company’s first smartphone to feature a 32MP sensor placed inside of the dot notch for taking selfies.

Redmi Y3’s 32MP selfie camera consists of a 1/2.8 inch sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. It can record videos in 1080p at 30fps. The company utilises 4-in-1 pixel binning technology for better low-light photography.

The camera also comes with features like an AI beautification mode, Auto-HDR, 80-degree field of view and EIS. Redmi Y3 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. It will go on sale starting April 30 on Amazon, mi.com and Mi Home Stores.

Huawei P30 Pro/Huawei P30/Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei recently launched its new P30 lineup of smartphones globally. The lineup includes the P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite, out of which only the latter two are available in India.

All of the smartphones in the P30 lineup feature a waterdrop style notched display. The waterdrop notch consists of a 32MP selfie camera module. In terms of specifications, the 32MP features an f/2.0 aperture and can shoot images in live HDR. In terms of video, all the devices can shoot in 1080p at 30fps.

In terms of features, all of the P30 lineup of smartphones come with an AI HDR+ mode, Portrait Lighting effects and bokeh highlights shapes. Huawei P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990 in India, whereas the P30 Lite is priced at Rs 19,990 and Rs 22,990 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, respectively.

Vivo V15 Pro/Vivo V15

Vivo has been focusing on the front camera with its phones and the V15 Pro and V15 brought the pop-up selfie camera to mid-range smartphones. Both the smartphones come with the same 32MP motorised pop-up sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 aperture. Like the Huawei P30 Pro and Redmi Y3, both the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro can shoot videos in 1080p resolution at 30fps.

The unique feature with Vivo’s phones is that the motorised selfie camera allows for a bezel-less, nearly edge-to-edge display. The front camera has Portrait Light effect as well with options ranging from studio light, or rainbow light.

Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 28,990, while the V15 is available at Rs 21,990. Both the devices are available online as well as offline.

Samsung Galaxy A70

The last device on this list is the Samsung Galaxy A70, which also sports a 32MP selfie camera module. The device was launched in India earlier this month priced at Rs 28,990. The device sports a 32MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture inside of the Infinity U notch.

Samsung Galaxy A70 will be available for pre-booking between April 20 and April 30. The phone can be purchased at retail stores, Flipkart, Samsung e-shop, as well as Samsung opera house.