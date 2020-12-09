Moto G9 Power to Samsung Galaxy M31s: The phones with a massive 6,000mAh battery

Here are some of the phones that come with a 6,000mAh battery. (Express Photo)

As smartphones become more powerful than ever before, so does the need for a battery, which can last longer. While 5,000mAh batteries were once considered big, there are now plenty of options in the market with a 6,000mAh battery. Motorola just launched its Moto G9 Power, while Redmi is gearing up to introduce its Redmi 9 Power in India soon, which will have a 6,000mAh battery as well. Here are some of the phones that come with a 6,000mAh battery.

Moto G9 Power

Moto G9 power runs on near Stock Android 10 and has a dedicated Google Assistant button. (Image: Motorola) Moto G9 power runs on near Stock Android 10 and has a dedicated Google Assistant button. (Image: Motorola)

The Moto G9 Power which will go on sale on December 15 at 12 noon on Flipkart and will cost Rs 11,999. The USP of the smartphone is its 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The smartphone packs a 64MP primary camera, equipped with Quad Pixel technology for better shots in low light, with an aperture of f/1.79 lens, 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. There is a 16MP front camera for all the selfie lovers.

Moto G9 power runs on near Stock Android 10 and has a dedicated Google Assistant button and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 662 processor and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB by using a microSD card. The smartphone also comes with IP52 Certification Certification for dust and water resistance The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, USB Type-C port and also retains the headphone jack.

Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20 is available on Flipkart in 2 variants. (Image: Flipkart) Realme Narzo 20 is available on Flipkart in 2 variants. (Image: Flipkart)

The Realme Narzo 20 measures 164.50 x 75.90 x 9.80, packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery, which is a big selling point at the price point.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup, a primary 48MP camera, an 8MP wide angle lens and a 2MP shooter for macro shots and runs on Android 10. The smartphone is available on Flipkart in 2 variants. The base 4GB RAM and 64GB version costs Rs 10,499, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB version version costs Rs 11,499.

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 is powered by a speed-binned Snapdragon 855+ processor. (Express Photo)

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the only premium smartphone, available in India that comes with a 6,000mAh battery. The phone packs a 6.59-inch full-HD+AMOLED display and has a 120Hz refresh rate. The ROG Phone 2 features the second version of Asus’s AirTrigger system, and has a 3D vapour chamber system for cooling.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is powered by a speed-binned Snapdragon 855+ processor, LPDDR4X RAM, and has UFS 3.0 storage. The phone features a dual camera setup, a primary 48MP shooter and a 13MP wide angle shooter. There is a 24MP front camera for all your selfie needs. The phone is available on Flipkart in 2 variants

The Asus ROG Phone 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 39,999, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB version costs Rs 62,999.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Infinix Smart 4 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 processor and its 32GB internal storage. (Image: Flipkart) Infinix Smart 4 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 processor and its 32GB internal storage. (Image: Flipkart)

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus’ 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model costs Rs 7,999 on Flipkart, and is one of the cheapest phones that comes with a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone has a 6.82-inch HD Plus Drop Notch display, with an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 processor and its 32GB internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of an SD card. The smartphone houses a 13MP primary camera along with an additional depth sensor on the back and has an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s is available on Amazon in 2 variants. (Express Photo)

Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Infinity-O AMOLED display and is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor with a clock speed of 2.3 GHz. It has a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging and comes with a 25W fast charger in the box.

The smartphone features a quad camera setup, a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. A 32MP lens has been given for selfies. The phone is available on Amazon in 2 variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage costs Rs 19,499, while the 8GB RAM option costs Rs 20,499.

