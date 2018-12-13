Smartphones with 10GB RAM: OnePlus 6T McLaren to Vivo NEX Dual Display

Smartphone manufacturers have been pushing the base threshold for Random Access Memory or RAM available on phones each year. In fact, 8GB RAM has now become a norm in many Android flagships.

Advertising

But this year in 2018, we have seen manufacturers like OnePlus, Vivo, Nubia, Xiaomi and others provide 10GB of RAM. Let’s take a look at all the smartphones that come with 10GB of RAM that have been announced.

Before we get started with the list of smartphones with 10GB of RAM let us answer the question, what is RAM? RAM is a volatile memory integrated into a computing device and is linked to the operating system (OS), application programs and data in current use so that they can be reached by the processor quickly. RAM has much quicker write and read speeds compared to conventional hard drives and solid state drives.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 6T McLaren edition smartphone with 10GB of RAM and Warp Charge 30 technology. OnePlus 6T is the first device from the company to come with 10GB of RAM and feature the company’s new Warp Charge 30 technology.

Advertising

With this new charging technology, OnePlus claims it can provide customers with a full day’s charge within 20 minutes. It is the only smartphone with 10GB of RAM available in the Indian market.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with 10GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage priced at Rs 50,999. The device will be made available in India from December 15 and can be purchased via Amazon, OnePlus online store and its own offline retail outlets.

It is the first time McLaren has partnered with a smartphone company to release a co-branded smartphone like Porsche and Ferarri. The device is not an overhaul like the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, instead, it is a normal OnePlus 6T with an accented design.

Vivo NEX Dual Display

Vivo NEX Dual Display might be one of the most unique smartphones on this list in terms of design. It comes with a dual display integration, along with 10GB RAM. Vivo NEX Dual Display is a small upgrade of the original Nex and its key features include a dual display setup, a lunar ring camera module and triple cameras at the back.

The dual display setup has helped the company in removing the mechanical pop-up camera from the device, putting to rest all the concerns of having the camera module malfunction or break. The device has only one camera module on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79, a 2MP secondary sensor and a third sensor with a TOF (Time-of-flight) 3D camera.

The Nex Dual Display Edition is currently exclusive to China, and will go on sale on December 29, priced at 4,998 Yuan (approximately Rs 52,243). The company soon might launch the device in India, however, there is no official word as of now.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 features a neodymium magnets slider display with a completely bezel-less device. The Mi Mix 3 utilises the display slider to reveal the front camera setup and earpiece which are located under the display.

The device comes with a 10W wireless charger, which makes it one of the first smartphones to be bundled with a wireless charger in the box. The catch with this device is that is not yet available for sale in the market. The Mi Mix 3 Palace Museum special edition, which will come with 10GB of RAM and 5G capabilities will be made available in the first quarter of 2019.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo or the Black Shark 2 was the first smartphone to launch with 10GB of RAM back in October. It is the company’s second gaming smartphone, the first one being Black Shark. The device sports top-tier specifications like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, water cooled metal body and more.

In terms of specifications, the new Xiaomi Black Shark Helo is quite similar to its predecessor with the exception of an OLED display and 10GB of RAM.

Black Shark Helo is available in three RAM/internal storage configurations – 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and a 10GB RAM/256GB internal storage priced at 3,199 Yuan (approximately Rs 33,300), 3,499 Yuan (approximately Rs 36,400) and 4,199 Yuan (approximately Rs 43,800), respectively. The device is currently only available in China.

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars

Just like Xiaomi, the Nubia Red Magic Mars is ZTE’s second gaming smartphone with upgraded specifications. The device like all other gaming smartphones features top-tier specifications and then some like touch-sensitive shoulder buttons and vapour cool technology (dual liquid and air cooling chambers).

Nubia Red Magic Mars sports a 6-inch FHD LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Advertising

The device is available in three RAM/internal storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 10GB RAM/256GB internal storage priced at Yuan 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,000), Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,000) and Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,000), respectively. Like most of the smartphones on this list, the ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars is not available in India.