Smartphones that received Android Oreo software update in 2018 so far

With Android P stable release still a few weeks away, various brands have been releasing smartphones with Android Oreo these days. But there are still many smartphones from last year or so that are waiting for the software rollout. But a few brands like Motorola and HTC have started to release Android Oreo for some of their older handsets. In this article, we list some of the smartphones to have received Android Oreo software update in 2018 so far.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Although Xiaomi Mi A1 released with a pure, stock Android Nougat out of the box, it was promised an Android Oreo update before the end of 2017.

Released in September last year, Xiaomi Mi A1 is first Xiaomi phone to fall under Google’s Android One initiative. That means, customers can be assured that their phone is going to receive regular OS and security updates for at least two years. However, the Mi A1 came in with a pure, stock Android Nougat out of the box. It was promised an Android Oreo update before the end of 2017. Keeping up to its promise, Xiaomi indeed started rolling out the OS update right at the fag end of last year. But it took a few days of 2018 for Xiaomi to finish the rollout process. Some of the main highlights of the Mi A1, it runs pure, stock Android software, has dual camera setup at the rear, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and has a 5.5″ full HD screen with Gorilla Glass protection.

Honor 7X

Honor 7X has successfully made it to our list of best smartphones under Rs 15,000 for two consecutive months: April and May 2018.

Honor 7X initially released in India in December last year, ran Android Nougat out of the box. However, it has been just a couple of days since the handset has started received Android Oreo software update in India. If you are using Honor 7X, you may have received the same too. If not, navigate to Settings > About > Check for update manually to start downloading it. The handset is currently retailing at the price of Rs 12,999 in India. In fact, Honor 7X has successfully made it to our list of best smartphones under Rs 15,000 for two consecutive months: April and May 2018. Some of the key attractions – it sports a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) minimum-bezels display and 16MP+2MP dual rear sensors. It is powered by a Kirin 659 SoC and bundles 4GB of RAM.

Moto G5S Plus

The unique selling point of Moto G5S Plus is its near-stock Android experience.

Moto G5S Plus with Android 7.1 Nougat arrived in India towards the end of August last year. But the company has just started rolling out Android Oreo software update for Moto G5S Plus. In fact, the Moto G5S Plus has also been among the best phones under Rs 15,000 for two consecutive months of April and May this year, mainly due to the fact that Mi A1 is often unavailable to purchase online. If that happens to be the case, the Moto G5S Plus is a viable alternative at Rs 13,999. It runs on the same processor as that of Xiaomi Mi A1. For now, let’s focus on what makes Moto G5S Plus stand out in the budget segment. The unique selling point (USP) of the handset has to be its near-stock Android experience. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and dual cameras at the back.

HTC U11

HTC U11 has a unique feature called Edge Sense that allows users to squeeze the bottom half of the device to perform a certain task.

Last year’s flagship HTC U11 started receiving Android Oreo software update earlier this year. The phone that is better known for its design and looks was announced in June last year. HTC U11 is IP67 rated water and dust resistant. It features a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powering the handset is Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. HTC U11 has a feature called Edge Sense that allows users to squeeze the bottom half of the device to perform certain tasks. HTC U11 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is up for grabs at the price of Rs 51,990 in India.

Nokia 3

Nokia 3 packs MediaTek 6737 quad-core processor ticking at 1.3GHz. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

HMD Global’s Nokia 3 arrived in India in June last year alongside Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. The handset received Android Oreo software update last month. Having inferior set of hardware specifications among the three, Nokia 3 flaunts plastic body and packs MediaTek 6737 quad-core processor ticking at 1.3GHz. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. In terms of optics, it houses 8MP rear camera with LED flash as well as 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. Last but not least, Nokia 3 is backed by a 2,650mAh battery under the hood.

