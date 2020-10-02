iPhone 12, OnePlus 8T, Galaxy F41: Smartphone launches in October 2020

OnePlus 8T will launch on October 14 and will come with features like a 120Hz display, 65w charging support and more. (Image: OnePlus)

October is usually filled with multiple smartphone launches every year and this time it is no different. With over seven phones launching this month from the new iPhones to the Google Pixel 4a, it will be a bit difficult for you to keep up with the launches and remember all of the dates. To make it easy on you we have compiled a list of all the smartphones launching this month in India below:

Apple iPhone 12

Apple usually launches its new iPhones in September but this year the launch event has been delayed due to the pandemic. It is said that the company will launch its new iPhone range on October 13 and if reports are to be believed, the new lineup will include four models: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has been teasing its upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone for quite some time now. It has revealed that the device will launch on October 14 and will come with features like a 120Hz display, 65w charging support and more.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung has already revealed that it will be launching its new F-series of smartphones in India, with the first of the bunch being the Galaxy F41, on October 8. The device will feature an Infinity-O display, a 64MP quad-camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery.

Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a is priced at $349 (approximately Rs 25,000) in the US.

Google has revealed that it will not be launching its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in India. However, it will launch the regular variant of the Pixel 4a in the country on October 17. The device is priced at $349 (approximately Rs 25,000) in the US and is expected to debut in India at a similar price.

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola has started teasing the launch of its next generation foldable smartphone in India. The device has already been launched in the international markets and is an improved version of the original Motorola Razr foldable phone. The company is yet to reveal a launch date for the same.

Realme 7i

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has started teasing the launch of the company’s budget Realme 7i. It has been revealed that the device will sport a 90Hz display panel, 18W quick charging and a 5,000mAh battery. The company is yet to reveal the launch date.

Poco C3

Poco has announced that it will be launching its budget Poco C3 on October 6 in India. The company has not revealed much about the device as of now, however, it is being said that it might be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, which was originally launched in Malaysia back in June.

Vivo V20 series

Vivo has confirmed that it will be launching its V20, V20 Pro and V20 SE in India on October 12, after which they will be made available on Flipkart. Not much is known about these smartphones as of now.

