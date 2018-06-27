Top smartphones expected to launch in July 2018

From Xiaomi Mi A2 to Nokia X6 Global variant, here is a list of smartphones that are expected to debut in July 2018 From Xiaomi Mi A2 to Nokia X6 Global variant, here is a list of smartphones that are expected to debut in July 2018

From truly bezel-less display to retractable cameras, smartphone makers this year have surprised their user-base with some of the intriguing aspect. The smartphone technology revolution is pacing up, and while big giants in this industry are yet to make their major release, eyes are prying around the smartphone arena to witness the next-generation of groundbreaking smartphones in 2018. In this article, we discuss some of those phones that are expected to debut in July. A few are anticipated to arrive in the Indian smartphone market as well. Let’s take a look-

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi is holding a global smartphone launch event where it is widely expected to announce the Mi A2. The company took to its official India Twitter handle to drop hints about the global event, though the date, venue or time are still not revealed. But since the tweet has been posted via Mi India handle, many believe the phone to debut in India in the coming days.

Mi A2 is heavily speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Mi 6X. However, the phone is expected to debut with Android One branding when it launches in global markets including India. The phone is tipped to feature similar specifications as the Mi 6X. To recap, Mi 6X was launched in China in April this year. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The phone offers two storage options, 64GB and 128GB.

In terms of optics, Mi 6X (aka Mi A2) bears vertically stacked dual rear cameras featuring 12MP+20MP units. The primary sensor comes with f/1.75 aperture, while the secondary sensor has a f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has 20MP camera sensor that comes with LED flash support. The phone carries a 3010 battery and supports QuickCharge 3.0.

Mi A2 Lite

Alongside the Mi A2, Xiaomi is expected to unveil Mi A2 Lite as well. The phone was seen listed on Singapore certification website earlier this month. It also appeared on Chinese certification authority database, TENAA. As per the TENAA listing, the supposed Mi A2 Lite will feature a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a notch on top.

It will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The phone is expected to come in three RAM/storage options- 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage. It is said to have a 12MP rear camera, while the other sensor is not mentioned. Up front, it will have a 5MP camera. The Mi A2 Lite is said to run Android Oreo and pack a 3,900mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z will arrive in the Indian smartphone market on July 4. The phone will be available exclusively on e-commerce portal, Flipkart. To recall, Asus’ latest flagship model, Zenfone 5Z made its first appearance at MWC 2018 earlier this year. The phone features a 6.2-inch full HD+ notch-style display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It offers a massive 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is expected to carry a price somwhere around Rs 35000 in India for the base model

In terms of camera, the Zenfone 5Z sports dual camera setup having a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera. Up front, it has an 8MP unit that comes with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view. The phone has a battery backup of 3300mAh which comes with AI charging technology support. The flagship smartphone from Asus is expected to be priced around Rs 35,000 for the base model.

Nokia X6 Global Variant

Nokia’s notch style display smartphone, the Nokia X6 has appeared on several leaked reports over the past few weeks. The phone was found listed on the company’s global website suggesting its imminent launch. HMD Global hasn’t shared any details regarding the launch, however, it did host a Twitter poll to evaluate the unveiling of Nokia X series smartphone last month. The device reportedly received NCC certification in Taiwan as well indicating its launch to the global markets quite soon.

Nokia X6 was initially introduced in China for a price starting at CNY 1299 (around Rs 13,800)

To recall, Nokia X6 was initially introduced in China for a price starting at CNY 1299 (around Rs 13,800). The phone features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and sports dual camera sensors combining a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP sensor for selfies. As for storage, it offers two RAM options – 4GB and 6GB. The 4GB RAM variant is paired with 32GB/64GB storage, while the 6GB model is paired with 64GB storage. Nokia X6 has a battery backup of 3060mAh.

