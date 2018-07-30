Smartphones expected to launch in August 2018: From Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Moto Z3

From Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Moto Z3, here is a list of smartphones expected to debut in August 2018 From Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Moto Z3, here is a list of smartphones expected to debut in August 2018

From cameras with variable aperture, to ever-shrinking bezel-less display to motorized camera retracting from phone’s chassis, we have witnessed some remarkable innovations this year in smartphone technology. But with a good five months left for the year to end, leading OEMs are yet to unveil some of their major releases for 2018. Leaks and rumours are on the rise giving a fair glimpse of the probable design and specifications of upcoming smartphones from some of the major brands.

Here’s a look at some of the smartphones that are expected to debut in August. A few are expected to mark their arrival in the Indian smartphone market as well. Here’s the list:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event which is due to take place on August 9 in Brooklyn, New York. At its global Unpacked event, the South Korean tech company is widely expected to unwrap its new flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Rumours surrounding the Galaxy Note 9 suggest that the phone could likely feature a 6.3-inch super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.2:9. The upcoming Note phone will likely be similar to the Note 8 in terms of physical design. However, the fingerprint sensor placement is said to be repositioned and placed below the camera sensors. The Galaxy Note 9 could bear dual rear cameras, combining 12MP sensors each and both with OIS. Up front, the phone is said to feature an 8MP camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tipped to come with an improved S-Pen. (Image Source: Twitter/Evan Blass) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tipped to come with an improved S-Pen. (Image Source: Twitter/Evan Blass)

Also Read- Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Top three changes to expect this year

In terms of internal hardware, the successor to the Galaxy Note 8 will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, and the Exynos 9810 processor in other global markets including India. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is anticipated to get a massive upgrade in terms of storage and battery. The phone will reportedly be available in a 512GB storage variant. The base version of the Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to have 6GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The phone could pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 would have improved S Pen stylus that will function as a Bluetooth connected device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price in India:

As for the pricing, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 base model is expected to carry a price tag between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000. A 91mobiles report reveals that Samsung’s upcoming flagship model could be available for pre-orders in India as early as August 19.

Sony Xperia XZ3

Sony introduced the Xperia XZ2 at the Mobile World Congress 2018 with Xperia XZ2 Premium debuting in April this year. The Japanese tech firm now seems to be gearing to unveil the Xperia XZ2’s successor in August. Rumours point out that Sony may unveil the Xperia XZ3 at IFA 2018 which is scheduled to take place on August 30. Sony recently launched its new 48MP IMX586 CMOS sensor designed for future smartphones. Latest leaks now suggest that the Xperia XZ3 could feature the company’s new Quad Bayer CMOS sensor.

Sony Xperia XZ3 is said to feature a 48MP camera sensor at the back (Image Source: CompareRaja) Sony Xperia XZ3 is said to feature a 48MP camera sensor at the back (Image Source: CompareRaja)

Also Read: Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked renders reveal single camera, curved glass design

As for the specifications, rumours reveal the upcoming Xperia XZ smartphone to feature a 5.7-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. As per a GFXBench listing, the Xperia XZ3 could feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone is said to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Reports further reveal the Xperia XZ3 to carry a 3,240mAh battery and ship with Android P. As for pricing, leaks suggest the upcoming Sony Xperia handset to sell for a price of over $800 (Rs 56,000 approx).

Moto Z3

Lenovo-owned Motorola is widely anticipated to unveil a premium smartphone from its Moto Z series in August. Motorola is holding a major event in Chicago on August 2 where it is expected to launch the supposed Moto Z3. Reports suggest that the Moto Z3 could feature a modern design with slim bezels surrounding the screen. The phone is said to come with a 6-inch FHD+ display. A leaked image of the supposed Moto Z3 reveals a new Moto Mod as well. From what one can see, the Moto Mod has a “5G” branding which indicates that the Mod will likely enable 5G data speed on the Moto Z3.

Motorola One Power

Alongside the Moto Z3, Motorola might announce its upcoming Android One device dubbed as Motorola One Power. Leaks on the table suggest the supposed Motorola One Power to feature a 6.23-inch full HD+ display. The phone is said to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In terms of optics, the Motorola One Power could sport dual camera setup having 12MP+5MP sensor cameras. At the front, it is said to carry an 8MP sensor.

Motorola One Power is said to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor (Image Source: SlashLeaks) Motorola One Power is said to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor (Image Source: SlashLeaks)

Also Read: Motorola One Power spotted on TENAA, ahead of August 2 launch

Reports also suggest the Motorola One Power to come under the Android One programme, indicating that the device could run stock Android, and get regular updates for two years. The upcoming Moto phone is widely anticipated to carry a notch-style slim bezel display. As for power backup, Motorola One Power could be powered by a 3780mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd