Poco F1, Infinix Note 5, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more smartphones going on sale this week on Flipkart

Some highly anticipated phones like Poco F1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus are going to be available for purchase this week Some highly anticipated phones like Poco F1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus are going to be available for purchase this week

The month of August has been jam-packed with respect to the number of smartphones that have been launched in India. Most of the top brands, including Samsung, Nokia, Huawei and Honor released phones, while newer brands such as Xiaomi’s Poco, and Realme, have introduced new phones in the market. As is the norm with smartphone launches, many of the phones have tied up with Flipkart for pre-bookings and sales. Some of these will be available for purchase in the final days of this month.

Here’s a look at the top phones that will be up for grabs this week via Flipkart.

Poco F1 (by Xiaomi)

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco had launched its first smartphone, Poco F1 in India with Snapdragon 845 chipset. Xiaomi sub-brand Poco had launched its first smartphone, Poco F1 in India with Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco had launched its first smartphone, Poco F1 in India last week. While the phone attempts to draw on flagship features, the sub-branding ensures that Poco F1 goes on sale without being tagged as a regular Xiaomi phone. Featuring a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a notch on top, it comes with a liquid cooling design as well as a plastic polycarbonate body. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, this phone is based on MIUI 9.6 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone comes with its own launcher, the Poco launcher. The phone will receive the MIUI 10 upgrade after receiving Android 9.0 Pie.

Poco F1 first sale date: August 29, 2018



Poco F1 sports 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras, which are vertically stacked. Also, the phone comes with a 20MP selfie sensor that is backed by AI features. While it houses a fingerprint sensor at the back, Poco F1 also comes with Face Unlock via the front lens.

Poco F1 price in India: Rs 20,999 (6GB RAM/64GB storage variant); Rs 23,999 (6GB RAM/128GB storage variant); Rs 28,999 (8GB RAM/256GB storage variant)

Read more: Xiaomi’s Poco F1 first impressions: At Rs 20,999, is this competition for OnePlus?

Nokia 6.1 Plus/Nokia X6

Nokia 6 .1 Plus was launched in India in early August, and features a notched display

Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India recently alongside Nokia 5.1 Plus. Known as Nokia X6 in China, this is another phone that comes with a notched display. This is backed by a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9 and 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Based on stock Android 8.1 Oreo, the phone runs the Snapdragon 636 processor, and is backed by a 3060mAh battery supported by Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0. With 4GB of RAM, Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 400GB through microSD support.

Nokia 6.1 Plus first sale date: August 31, 2018



Camera lenses on the Nokia 6.1 Plus include a 16MP+5MP dual rear camera, and a 16MP front lens. Also, the phone will be part of the Android One programme, and the phone will receive updates for Android Pie soon, along with several more over the next two years.

Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India: Rs 15,999

Also read: Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Premium looks, fast performance at Rs 15,999

Infinix Note 5

Featuring a 5.99-inch fullHD+ FullView display, Infinix Note 5 offers a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 Featuring a 5.99-inch fullHD+ FullView display, Infinix Note 5 offers a screen aspect ratio of 18:9

This is Infinix’s latest phone from the Note series, following the Infinix Note 4 that was launched around the same time last year. The Transsion Holdings sub-brand comes with a single rear camera. Featuring a 5.99-inch fullHD+ FullView display, the phone offers a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 and it does not sport a notch. Infinix Note 5 has a fluidic design with a 10-layer nanoparticle coating on the back, as well as 2.5D curved glass protection over the display.

Infinix Note 5 first sale date: August 31, 2018



Running the Mediatek Helio P23 processor, the phone runs near stock Android 8.1 Oreo as this too is a part of Android One initiative. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery alongside support for fast charging, and is available in two storage options: 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. Coming to the cameras, the Note 5 comes with a 12MP rear camera, and a 16MP front lens, both supporting AI-based features.

Infinix Note 5 price in India: Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM/32GB storage); Rs 11,999 (4GB RAM/64GB storage)

Also Read: Infinix Note 5 review: A worthy option in the budget segment

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Blue edition)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch fullHD+ display, and sports a dual rear camera setup

Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched in May, though Asus has launched a new Blue colour variant of the phone today. This phone has a 5.99-inch full HD+ display and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, it is based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with a stock UI, and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Blue edition) first sale: August 30, 2018



The new Blue variant of the device comes in three RAM/internal storage options just like the earlier versions – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a dual rear camera setup, combining a 13MP primary OmniVision sensor with f/2.2 aperture paired with a secondary 5MP camera sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP camera sensor that also supports Portrait mode and AI Beauty 2.0.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Blue edition) price in India: Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM/ 32GB storage); Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM/64GB storage); Rs 14,999 (6GB RAM/128GB storage)

There are a few more device launches you can look forward to on Flipkart over the next few days. Besides these, consumers can also look forward to the YU Ace (probable name), that will be launched on August 31. Of the newly-launched devices, Realme 2 will go on sale from September 4, while the LG Q7 will be on sale through retail options from September 1. Do let us know which phones from this lot would you consider buying in the comments section below.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd