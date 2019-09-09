Apple iPhone 11, Motorola One Zoom to Vivo V17 Pro: New smartphones coming to India

The competition in the Indian smartphone market is well-known but it’s no longer limited to the mid-range and budget segment. Smartphone manufacturers are also eyeing the premium as well as the affordable flagship segment in the country, resulting in frequent smartphone launches in India.

Phones from companies like Apple, Motorola, Samsung, and Vivo have lined up to launch in the country in the coming days. Here are the smartphones announced to come to India:

Apple iPhone 11 series

Apple is hosting its annual fall event at the Steve Jobs Theatre, located in company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 10, 2019. The tech giant is expected to launch three new iPhone models– Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 is said to be the successor of last year’s iPhone XR whereas the iPhone 11 Pro will succeed the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the successor to the iPhone XS Max.

The new lineup is reported to sport a similar front design as the previous year’s lineup but the primary cameras are now placed in a square-shaped module. As per reports, iPhone 11 will feature 6.1-inch LCD panel, A13 chip, 4GB RAM, 12MP front camera, dual 12MP rear cameras, and 3,110mAh battery.

The iPhone 11 Pro is said to feature a 5.8-inch OLED panel, 6GB RAM, 12MP front camera, triple 12MP rear cameras, and 3,190mAh battery. The top-end model is expected to feature 6.5-inch OLED panel, A13 chip, 6GB RAM, 12MP front camera, triple 12MP cameras, and 3,500mAh battery.

Motorola One Zoom

The Motorola One Zoom has been unveiled globally at the IFA Berlin, priced at $449, which is around Rs 32,000. The smartphone comes with quad-camera setup at the back and it is expected to arrive in India on September 16.

Motorola One Zoom features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 25MP front camera, 48MP+16MP+8MP+5MP rear cameras, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 4,000mAh battery, and Android 9 Pie operating system.

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro is expected to launch in September in India. The official renders of the device as well as its key specifications have already been leaked online. The phone is reported to feature a 6.44-inch full-screen Super AMOLED screen with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, 1080×2440 pixels resolution, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone will have a 32MP+2MP dual-popup selfie camera and a 48MP AI quad-rear camera setup. Vivo V17 Pro is reported to be powered by Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a 4,100mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung announced that it will launch the Galaxy M30s in India on September 18. While the company teased some of the features of the device like the 6,000mAh battery and 48MP triple rear camera setup, a report has revealed the complete specifications of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is reported to feature Exynos 9610 processor, 48MP (primary lens) + 8MP (ultrawide sensor)+ 5MP (depth sensor) triple rear camera setup, k6.4-inch FHD+ display, 16MP selfie shooter, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage configurations, and 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.