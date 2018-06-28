Smartphones with Apple iPhone X-like notch display that you can buy in India

From Huawei P20 Pro and OnePlus 6 to Oppo F7 and Vivo V9: Here are some Android phones with Apple iPhone X-like notch display that you may want to consider From Huawei P20 Pro and OnePlus 6 to Oppo F7 and Vivo V9: Here are some Android phones with Apple iPhone X-like notch display that you may want to consider

Anything that Apple touches turns to gold, or so Android smartphone makers think. Take for example the display on Apple’s flagship phone, the iPhone X. The notch was not supposed to be an exotic design element but a necessity to host the sensors. But for some reason, majority of competitors thought that was the next big step in design language and incorporated the same in their flagship smartphones. Opinions are divided about the existence of the notch; while some people love it, some people are actually making the manufacturers provide an option to hide it. If you are among those fascinated by Apple iPhone X’s notch display but cannot afford that device, here are some Android devices with a similar design that you may want to consider.

Apple iPhone X alternative under Rs 70000

Huawei P20 Pro (Rs 64999)

After the iPhone X, the Huawei P20 Pro is the most expensive notch display smartphone currently available in India. But beyond the specifications, what really stands out is the design, which flaunts a glass on both the sides. The primary attraction though is its triple camera unit with 40MP+20MP+8MP sensors on the rear.

Up front is a 6.1-inch display with 2240 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, resulting in 402 ppi pixel density. Inside is a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Running Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 out of the box, the handset is IP67 rated dust and water resistant. Huawei P20 Pro packs a 4000mAh battery under the hood.

Smartphones under Rs 40000

Honor 10 (Rs 32999)

Huawei sub-brand Honor also flaunts an Apple iPhone X-like notch above the display. And more importantly, it sports a similar set of innards as Huawei P20 Pro. Yes, powering the Honor 10 is a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Additionally, it features a curved glass back resulting in stunning looks and a front-mounted ultrasonic fingerprint sensors placed on the bottom chin. It has 2,280 x 1,080 Full HD+ resolution stretched across a 5.84-inch IPS LCD panel, which is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Honor 10 houses 16MP+24MP dual rear sensors and a 24MP selfie shooter. It runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android Oreo and has a 3400mAh battery.

OnePlus 6 (Rs 34,999 onwards)

If you admire notch and are looking for great value-for-money under Rs 40000, then OnePlus 6 is your option to consider. As compared to OnePlus 5T, this one received a major design overhaul in the form of Apple iPhone X like cut-out (notch) above the display. As for the specifications, OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC paired with 6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage. The camera features 16MP+20MP dual rear sensors with OIS and a 16MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. OnePlus 6 runs Oxygen OS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and offers a 3300mAh battery.

Vivo V9 (Rs 22990)

Vivo V9 was among the first few smartphones in India to feature an Apple iPhone X-like notch on the front. So if the design, especially the notch, is what matters to you the most, the Vivo V9 is a good option. It has a compact body that’s comfortable to hold. More than that, it houses 16MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and a 24MP selfie camera.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Vivo V9 comes at a price of Rs 22,990 in India.

Oppo F7

Oppo F7 with a notch display comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 26990. So if you are looking for a phone with a notch screen at a competitive price with one of the best selfie cameras for the price, Oppo F7 is a viable option. And speaking of a front shooter, it has a 25MP selfie camera and houses a 16MP main camera at the back.

It sports a 6.23-inch 19:9 Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Oppo F7 has Android 8.1 Oreo and runs on a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The device carries a 3400mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite is the most affordable handset in this list to feature a notch display. Priced at Rs 19,999, Huawei P20 Lite offers 16MP + 2MP dual rear sensors. Meanwhile at the front, there’s a 16MP selfie camera. Powering the handset is Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

A 3000mAh battery keeps the device running for almost a day. It runs Android Oreo with EMUI 8 layer on top.

