Smartphones that got expensive and cheaper in India recently

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council earlier this year announced a hike in the rate of tax on mobile phones. The revision was supposed to come in effect from April 1, after which 18 per cent GST would be levied on mobile phones instead of 12 per cent. Due to this many brands including Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung and OnePlus were seen increasing the price of their phones. Amidst the price increase, a country-wide lockdown was implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many brands were seen dropping the prices of their devices. Here we will be taking a look at all of the phones that have either seen a price increase or decrease in recent times.

List of smartphones that recently got expensive in India

Phone name Older price New Price Apple iPhone 11 64GB Rs 64,900 Rs 68,300 Apple iPhone 11 128GB Rs 69,900 Rs 73,600 Apple iPhone 11 256GB Rs 79,900 Rs 84,100 Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Rs 1,01,200 Rs 1,06,600 Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Rs 1,15,200 Rs 1,21,300 Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB Rs 1,33,200 Rs 1,40,300 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB Rs 1,11,200 Rs 1,17,100 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB Rs 1,25,200 Rs 1,31,900 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB Rs 1,43,200 Rs 1,50,800 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Rs 92,999 Rs 97,900 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Rs 73,999 Rs 77,900 Samsung Galaxy S20 Rs 66,999 Rs 70,500 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Rs 39,999 Rs 42,412 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Rs 38,999 Rs 41,000 Poco X2 6GB RAM/64GB storage Rs 15,999 Rs 16,999 Poco X2 6GB RAM/128GB storage Rs 16,999 Rs 17,999 Poco X2 8GB RAM/256GB storage Rs 19,999 Rs 20,999 Realme 6 (base variant) Rs 12,999 Rs 13,999 Realme 6 Pro (base variant) Rs 16,999 Rs 17,999 Realme 5i (base variant) Rs 8,999 Rs 9,999 Realme X2 (base variant) Rs 16,999 Rs 17,999 Oppo Reno2 Rs 36,990 Rs 38,990 Oppo Reno2Z Rs 25,990 Rs 27,490 Oppo Reno2F Rs 21,990 Rs 23,490 Oppo F15 Rs 19,990 Rs 21,990 Vivo V17 Rs 22,990 Rs 24,990 Vivo S1 Pro Rs 18,990 Rs 20,990 Vivo S1 Rs 15,990 Rs 16,990 Vivo U20 Rs 18,990 Rs 19,990 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB RAM/64GB storage Rs 14,999 Rs 16,499 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB RAM/128GB storage Rs 16,999 Rs 17,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM/128GB storage Rs 18,999 Rs 19,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM/64GB storage Rs 12,999 Rs 13,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro 6GB RAM/128GB storage Rs 15,999 Rs 16,999

List of smartphones that recently got cheaper in India

Phone name Older price New price OnePlus 7T Pro 8GB RAM/256GB storage Rs 53,999 Rs 47,999 iQOO 3 8GB RAM/128GB storage Rs 38,990 Rs 34,990 iQOO 3 12GB RAM/256GB storage Rs 46,990 Rs 37,990 Samsung Galaxy M21 4GB RAM Rs 14,999 Rs 12,699 Samsung Galaxy M21 6GB RAM Rs 16,499 Rs 14,222 Samsung Galaxy A50s 4GB RAM Rs 21,070 Rs 18,599 Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM Rs 26,900 Rs 20,561

The iPhone 11 now starts at Rs 68,300 (up from Rs 64,900) for the base 64GB variant. The iPhone 11 Pro now starts at Rs 1,06,600 (up from Rs 1,01,200) for the base 64GB variant. And the iPhone 11 Pro Max now starts at Rs 1,17,100 (up from Rs 1,11,200) for the base 64GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is now priced at Rs 97,900, up from Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 now start at Rs 77,900 (up from Rs 73,999) and Rs 70,500 (up from Rs 66,999). The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, now start at Rs 42,142 (up from Rs 39,999) and Rs 41,000 (up from Rs 38,999), respectively.

All variants of Poco X2 have received a price bump of Rs 1,000 on all variants of smartphones. Realme 6 now starts at Rs 13,999, whereas, the Realme 6 Pro now costs Rs 17,999 for the base variant. The Realme 5i is priced at Rs 999 and the Realme X2 starts at Rs 17,999.

The Oppo Reno2 is now available at Rs 38,990, up from Rs 36,990. The Reno2Z is available for Rs 27,490 instead of Rs 25,990 and the Reno2F is available for Rs 23,490 instead of Rs 21,990. Oppo F15 is priced at Rs21,990, up from Rs 19,990.

Vivo V17 now starts at Rs 24,990, Vivo S1 Pro at Rs 20,990, Vivo S1 at Rs 16,990 and Vivo U20 at Rs 19,990. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 16,499, Redmi Note 9 Pro now starts at Rs 13,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro has gotten a Rs 6,000 price cut for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is now available at Rs 47,999 at Amazon and the company’s own official website.

iQOO 3, when launched, was priced at Rs 38,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Rs 41,900 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and at Rs 46,990 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Now, these variants are available at Rs 34,990, Rs 37,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M21 is now available at Rs 12,699 for the 4GB RAM variant and at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Whereas, the Galaxy A50s is now available at Rs 18,599 for the 4GB RAM variant and at Rs 20,561 for the 6GB RAM variant

