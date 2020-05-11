OnePlus 7T Pro, iQOO 3, Galaxy M21, and more: List of phones that received price cuts recently

List of smartphones that have received a price cut. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) List of smartphones that have received a price cut. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Earlier this month, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain said that after over 20 years, smartphone sales have been the same for all. This comes after all smartphone companies netted zero revenue in April because of a nationwide lockdown issued by the government of India to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This is the third time that the government has extended the lockdown period. However, it has segregated the country into three zones — Green, Orange and Red — to allow the delivery of non-essential goods in the Green and Orange zones. To cover up the losses incurred during April 2020, many smartphone companies have introduced price cuts on select models. Here is a look at all of the smartphones that have received a price cut in India.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus has introduced a Rs 6,000 price cut on its OnePlus 7T Pro 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is now available at Rs 47,999 at Amazon and the company’s own official website.

In a press release announcing the price cut, the company also said that it has decided to absorb the increased 18 per cent GST on mobile phones announced by the government earlier this year.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 was initially launched at Rs 38,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Rs 41,900 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and at Rs 46,990 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. In late April, while the lockdown was still under effect, the brand decided to introduce a price cut of up to Rs 4,000. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is now available at Rs 34,990, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is available at Rs 37,990 and lastly, the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant is now available at Rs 44,990.

Samsung Galaxy M21/Galaxy A50s

Samsung has also decided to introduce price cuts for its Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50s smartphones in India. The Galaxy M21 is now available at Rs 12,699 for the 4GB RAM variant and at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM variant– down from Rs 14,222 and Rs 16,499, respectively. The Galaxy A50s is now available at Rs 18,599 for the 4GB RAM variant and at Rs 20,561 for the 6GB RAM variant– down from Rs 21,070 and Rs 26,900, respectively.

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 across all variants. It now starts at Rs 16,990 for the base variant. The device can be purchased with the new price tag via online retailers and from select offline stores, which are opening up in Green and Orange zones.

