Micromax IN series to Vivo V20 Pro: Smartphones expected to launch in November

Smartphones launching in November.

Amid the festive season sales by various e-commerce websites, smartphones were in the constant limelight as they acquired the maximum number of sales and quite rightfully so people from all walks of life quite passionately await the arrival of a new smartphone from their favourite brands. In the last few months, we have seen the launch of several smartphones from popular brands. November is expected to be equally busy. Here we bring you the list of upcoming devices that are said to launch in November.

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.44-inches AMOLED display and will be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Further, the device is expected to sport triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with dual camera setup on the front. It is also said to come backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

This expected Redmi device from Xiaomi is rumoured to come powered by octa core Snapdragon 765G chipset with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In addition, it might also flaunt 6.7-inches IPS LSD display in punch-hole format and a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary camera. Besides that, it will be backed by a 5,100 mAh battery with USB Type-C fast-charging support.

Realme C17

Realme recently launched the Realme C3, Realme C11, Realme C12, and Realme C15 in India. The company is now preparing to bring the Realme C17 in a few months, reports suggest. The phone is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 460 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, quad-cameras on the back, 8MP front camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging.

Micromax IN series

Micromax will launch the new In series in India, Under the series the company will reportedly launch Micromax In 1 and In 1a. As per reports, the Micromax In series will be powered by MediaTek Helio G series. While the Micromax In 1 is said to be powered by Helio G85, the In 1a is said to come with Helio G35 chipset. Both the smartphones are said to fall under Rs 15,000 price bracket. Rumours suggest that the Micromax In 1a will come with up to 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery and a 13MP+2MP camera module. On the front, the phone is said to add a 8MP selfie camera.

Vivo V20 SE

In addition to Vivo V20 Pro the company is said ti bring Vivo V20 SE. The phone is expected to sport a triple rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor, 32MP front camera, Snapdragon 665, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4100mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, and a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.