5 incredibly useful accessories for your Android smartphone under Rs 10,000

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increase in smartphone usage whether it is for work, entertainment or staying connected with friends and family. Nowadays, there are plenty of smartphone accessories available which can be valuable add-ons whether you are working from home, going on a trip, or just enjoying some content on your device. Here’s a look at a few accessories you should consider.

Mi 10000mAH Power Bank 3i

No matter how big the battery of your smartphone is, it will eventually run out of charge. Even if you are working from home these days, it is not always possible to find yourself close to a charging point and that’s where power bank steps in. The Mi 10000mAh power bank supports 18W fast charge. It can charge two devices at one time. It is capable of charging a 3,000 mAh phone twice which will give the user an idea. It has a sleek metal frame and weighs 251 grams. It is currently available for Rs 899 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom are some of the lesser-known brands in India in the segment which offer good sound quality. It is a good speaker to have for a chill session on the balcony and even outdoors. There are two big buttons in the front to increase/decrease volume. It offers 10 hours of playtime on a full charge. It is water-resistant with an IPX7 rating. If you get two of these, you have the option of connecting the two for a better sound experience. It is currently available for Rs 3,699 on Amazon which is a fairly good deal.

Spigen wireless charger

If you have a phone that is capable of wireless charging, you can just keep it on the Spigen wireless charging pad instead of plugging in a charger every time. It is a handy tool to have for your work from home setup. It comes with a 1.5-metre cable and charges phone at a speed of up to 10W. Slow charging is also considered good for a battery’s health in the long run. Currently, it is available for Rs 1,599 on Amazon.

Instax printer

No matter how many photos you have saved in your smartphone, printed photos always have value over them. Fujifilm’s Instax Share printer can connect to your smartphone via Wi-Fi letting you print photos instantly. It weighs just 200 grams and is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 8,999. It also comes with a twin pack instant film to print your photos and a photo album that can fit 64 photos.

Lypertek Tevi earbuds

Wireless earbuds are a great addition to a work from home setup. You can switch between devices, listen to music, attend zoom calls for long hours in a day with 10-hour battery life. With the case, you get an additional 60 hours of playback. There are smart touch controls available on it which can come in handy while working out. Also, they have an IPX7 rating. Lypertek Tevi are one of the best earbuds available especially at this price point. They are currently available for Rs 6,999 on Headphone Zone.

