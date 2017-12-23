Smart and affordable gifting ideas for this Christmas season

Christmas is just a few days away and while people are hustling around buying gifts for their loved ones, some of you might have got stuck wrapping up work for the long weekend and no time to pick a gift from the store. Don’t worry, we got you covered with our recommendations for some useful yet not so expensive Christmas gifts.

Headphones

Smartphones have become an essential asset for people these days but alas, most handsets don’t bundle a headphone which is all the more necessary for music lovers. If you are looking for a good pair without having to pay much, you can check this list-

Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear stereo headphone is listed for a price of Rs 599 on Amazon India. This foldable Sony headphone has 30mm dynamic driver units that offer clear sound and pressure relieving earpads to comfortably fit on your ear.

Sennheiser CX 180 Street II are easy to carry in-earphones that can be purchased for a price of just Rs 849 on Amazon India. They provide bass-driven stereo sound optimised for mp3 players, iPod and portable gaming systems.

Sony MDR-XB250 On-Ear headphones (Extra Bass) sport a bigger driver size that deliver better sound quality. Sony to some extent rules the extra bass zone in entry level segment and offers products that are good for their price. If your friend is among those who can’t do without the extra bass in music, you can gift him/her the Sony MDR-XB250 Extra Bass On-ear headphones. It is available on Amazon for a price of Rs 1130

Power banks

The modern-day smartphones come with an array of functionality that requires enough juice to run throughout the day. Of course, there are smartphones pegging mammoth capacity battery which are ideal for frequent travellers or heavy multimedia consumers. But this blessing might not always be there (try looking for power outlets in the forest!). In that case, a power bank can be the sole saviour to wake up the device from a deep sleep.

Further, this can be a really good gift if your friend is an avid traveler and has already buckled up shoes to spend a good Christmas vacation. You can purchase Xiaomi Mi Power Bank Pro (10000mAh) which will cost just Rs 1499 and you can buy it via mi.com. Lenovo has some good offering under its sleeves as well. You can get a Lenovo PA1300 portable power bank for Rs 1190 on Amazon website. The Lenovo power bank has 13000mAh capacity.

Wireless Speakers



More than half of your friends and family members love music and of course, they own a smartphone. While most of us scratch our head thinking of what to gift those ardent music lovers, why not delight them with a new wireless speaker that they can carry on the go. We have picked a couple of good wireless speaker options that should make the music lover happy.

If the person you are gifting it to is brand conscious and you don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket, then the JBL Go is a good option just under Rs 2000. It’s fairly compact and sounds crisp.

If your focus is on more powerful sound (loudness with clarity) and not size, then the Portronics Pure Sound Pro 2 or simply Portronics POR-118 is a very good buy around Rs 2500. It can fill up a mid-sized room with good quality sound with decent bass.

You can add a dash of ruggedness to your friend’s life by gifting this compact splashproof Sony Extra Bass speaker that delivers punchy sound. The speaker is a bit pricey compared to the other two that we’ve mentioned. The Sony SRS-XB10 portable splash-proof speaker sells for under Rs 3300.

USB OTG

You must have been tired of hearing your sibling, your friend or even your colleague complain about the insufficient storage in their smartphones. To make their life easier you can gift them a USB OTG pendrive which can be a handy device for quick transfer of files. But before putting this in your gift list make sure that your friend’s device supports the USB On-The-Go feature.

SanDisk Ultra Dual 32GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive – This device helps one backup the data every now and then without plugging the phone into a PC/Laptop and you can also consume content stored on the pen drive on your phone. What’s more, it’s USB 3.0 compliant, so speed wouldn’t be an issue at all. It can be purchased online for as low as Rs 800.

If you are on a tighter budget, you can opt for it’s 16GB variant which comes for a price of Rs 550. Both devices have micro-USB as well as USB 3.0 connectors. You can easily back up your data from the phone and free up space for a few new apps or download a movie and save it on your device.

Mobile cases

OEMs these days are putting great emphasis on delivering uniquely designed smartphones. While the slim and elegant design has been the most sought out aspect, it often comes with a risk of poor grip thanks to the lean edges and glossy slippery rear panel. A mobile case does help to save the device from accidental drops and falls and just in case your friend has a habit of dropping his/her phone often, you should gift one of these cases. Spigen is a good mobile accessory brand that provides rugged armour mobile cases. There are Tarkan flexible cases too which you can purchase on Flipkart or Amazon. Just make sure you pick a case for the right handset.

In case you have more ideas that can be added to the gift list, feel free to share them in the comments section below.