Six tips on how you can grow on Instagram

Here are a few ways you can increase your Instagram reach. (Image: Bloomberg) Here are a few ways you can increase your Instagram reach. (Image: Bloomberg)

When you search on Google, how to grow your Instagram followers, you will see most search results suggesting, “post consistently,” “use hashtags, “create quality content” and more. However, these are the things that most of us know about and have read a million times.

What we want to know is how these successful Instagram influencers manage to get so many followers and engagements on their profiles. It seems as if they are hiding some special techniques up their sleeves, which is providing them with such groundbreaking growth metrics.

I have been hard at work to find out these hidden tips and techniques that might help users grow on Instagram at a pace the normal Google results won’t. In this crusade, I was able to curate six tips that can be used to trick the system into helping you gain more followers.

Make hashtags invisible in stories

Hashtags are one of the best ways to get your stories noticed. They increase the chances of your stories being featured in relevant searches. However, using too many hashtags might seem too spammy. Hence, what you can do is hide them with a sticker or via a poll box.

You can just ask a question and use a hashtag, where you are having a mention of a high potential keyword. You can just ask a question and use a hashtag, where you are having a mention of a high potential keyword.

You can also change the colour of the font to match the background, thus making your hashtags blend in with the image. Or you can just ask a question and use a hashtag, where you are having a mention of a high potential keyword.

Interact with the platform for at least 15 minutes before and after posting

Instagram like any other social media platform has its own algorithm. And the Instagram algorithm is based on engagement. To rank a post, the platform checks the amount of engagement an account has before and after publishing the posts.

We recommend that you interact with other posts for a total of 30 minutes, 15 minutes before posting and 15 minutes after. You can do so by going into relevant hashtag searches and start leaving likes and comments on other posts. And if you are the first one to interact with a post, the user will likely visit your profile to check out who you are and leave at least one like if not a follow.

Post hashtags in the posts but hide them

As mentioned above, hashtags help your content get discovered, by helping your posts be placed into relevant searches. However, they look a bit too spammy when you add a lot of them. To hide the fact that you are spamming hashtags on to your posts, you can hide them.

You can start the post description with genuine data and then hide your hashtags in the … more option. To do so just write your description and post five dots in separate lines and then input all of the necessary hashtags.

Research your best posting time and post within the window

Researching what is the best performing time for your Instagram will help you gain more reach. Researching what is the best performing time for your Instagram will help you gain more reach.

Take a look at the time at what you get the most engagement on posting images or posting stories. If you have a brand or an influencer account take a look at the analytics and find out the time when you get most interactions. This will allow you to get the exact time at when you need to post to get the most interactions in a small period of time. This will then make Instagram notice your posts and rank them better on its discover page.

Tag everyone in the same corner

Following this method, it will not seem as if you are trying to spam tags. Following this method, it will not seem as if you are trying to spam tags.

Another good way to get your profile a boost is by tagging relevant people and brands. This will increase your exposure by increasing your visibility. But then again you will not want to put in many tags as that would look spammy. However, you can get past this one by adding tags one over the other in a corner.

This will make the tags look much cleaner and organised. Additionally, it will not seem as if you are trying to spam tags.

Finding people who are posting from the same location

Finding out people posting near you will help you with collaborations. Finding out people posting near you will help you with collaborations.

Lastly, Instagram now has a feature in its search, in which you can turn on your location services and provide the app with access to show you who all are posting images from the same area as you. This will allow you to take a look at who has the most amount of followers and request them for a collaboration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd