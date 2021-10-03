Six fantastic Apple deals you shouldn’t miss during Amazon, Flipkart festive sales

Have you been waiting for the festive season to buy a new iPhone? Or perhaps you’re just looking to expand the Apple ecosystem at home with some more products. Fortunately, the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Day sales have a bunch of offers on Apple products this year that you may want to check out. Here are six Apple products that you can get your hands on during the sale.

iPad Air 2020

The latest iPad Air, the 2020 edition is available for Rs 46,900 on Amazon India. The tablet is available in green, space grey, sky blue, rose gold and silver variants. It features the Apple A14 chip, 64GB storage, 10.9-inch screen and TouchID secure authentication. There is also WiFi 6 support and a 12MP back camera with a 7MP front camera.

Apple AirPods (Gen 1), AirPods Pro

The first gen AirPods are available for a low price of Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. Note that this is with the wired charging case. With the wireless charging case, you can grab the AirPods for Rs 15,399 on Flipkart and Amazon. Meanwhile the AirPods Pro is available for Rs 17,990 on both platforms.

AirPods Max

The Apple AirPods Max noise cancelling headphones are currently priced at Rs 48,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart. The AirPods Max feature spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking as well as the Apple H1 chip for a great sound experience.

Apple iPhone XR

The most affordable iPhone right now, the iPhone XR is available for Rs 32,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 128GB variant. Available in Black, White, Blue, Red and Coral, the iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch display, a 12MP wide camera, 7MP front camera and the Apple A12 Chip. The phone also comes with FaceID security.

MacBook Air 2020

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 with the M1 chip is on sale on Flipkart, where it can be found for Rs 80,000. The MacBook Air 2020 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It features a 13.3-inch display. Buyers can get a further discount by using a range of credit and debit cards.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE was launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and it is currently one of the most affordable Apple wearables you can buy. The Apple Watch SE 40mm is currently available for Rs 23,900 on Amazon while the 44mm variant is available for Rs 25,900.