scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 03, 2021
MUST READ

Six fantastic Apple deals you shouldn’t miss during Amazon, Flipkart festive sales

Apple MacBook Air to Apple iPhone XR: Here are the best Apple products on sale this festive season.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
October 3, 2021 5:20:48 pm
Apple, Apple Sale, iphone xr, airpods max,Check out the best Apple products on sale. (Image Source: Flpkart)

Have you been waiting for the festive season to buy a new iPhone? Or perhaps you’re just looking to expand the Apple ecosystem at home with some more products. Fortunately, the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Day sales have a bunch of offers on Apple products this year that you may want to check out. Here are six Apple products that you can get your hands on during the sale.

iPad Air 2020

The latest iPad Air, the 2020 edition is available for Rs 46,900 on Amazon India. The tablet is available in green, space grey, sky blue, rose gold and silver variants. It features the Apple A14 chip, 64GB storage, 10.9-inch screen and TouchID secure authentication. There is also WiFi 6 support and a 12MP back camera with a 7MP front camera.

Also Read |Apple iPad Air 2020 review: This is a smaller iPad Pro

Apple AirPods (Gen 1), AirPods Pro

The first gen AirPods are available for a low price of Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. Note that this is with the wired charging case. With the wireless charging case, you can grab the AirPods for Rs 15,399 on Flipkart and Amazon. Meanwhile the AirPods Pro is available for Rs 17,990 on both platforms.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Apple AirPods review: Great audio for Siri lovers

AirPods Max

The Apple AirPods Max noise cancelling headphones are currently priced at Rs 48,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart. The AirPods Max feature spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking as well as the Apple H1 chip for a great sound experience.

Also Read |Apple AirPods Max review: The iPhone 12 Pro Max of headphones

Apple iPhone XR

The most affordable iPhone right now, the iPhone XR is available for Rs 32,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 128GB variant. Available in Black, White, Blue, Red and Coral, the iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch display, a 12MP wide camera, 7MP front camera and the Apple A12 Chip. The phone also comes with FaceID security.

Also Read |Apple iPhone XR review: More affordable yes, but is there a compromise here?
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

MacBook Air 2020

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 with the M1 chip is on sale on Flipkart, where it can be found for Rs 80,000. The MacBook Air 2020 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It features a 13.3-inch display. Buyers can get a further discount by using a range of credit and debit cards.

Also Read |Apple MacBook Air M1 review: All the power you want

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE was launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and it is currently one of the most affordable Apple wearables you can buy. The Apple Watch SE 40mm is currently available for Rs 23,900 on Amazon while the 44mm variant is available for Rs 25,900.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 03: Latest News

Advertisement