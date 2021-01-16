scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Signal, Telegram: How to stop getting new friends joined alerts

Signal, Telegram: We take a look at how you can stop these messaging apps from sending you new friends joined alerts.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated: January 16, 2021 8:52:42 pm
Switched to Signal or Telegram? If yes, then you might have received some notifications from these messaging apps, alerting you that your friends have also joined. As a lot of people are migrating to Signal or Telegram, it is a bit annoying to get new friends joined alerts on top of the screen. You are notified when someone that is stored in your contact list is a new Signal or Telegram user. Thankfully, both the platforms give you the option to disable these alerts on your phone.

All you need to do is turn off the ‘Contact joined’ option from the settings section. If you are still searching for this option, then follow the below-written steps to disable new friends joined option. If you don’t want to turn off the option, then you can simply archive the chats whenever you get the alert. The messaging apps let you unarchive chats anytime you want. You will find the Archived chats at the end of all the chats. You then just need to tap on the ‘Archived’ option to see what all chats you have archived.

How to stop Telegram from sending new friends joined alerts

Step 1: Open Telegram, and tap on the hamburger button, which is located on the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Go to the Settings section and then jump to Notifications and Sounds.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap on ‘Contact joined Telegram.’

How to stop Signal from sending new friends joined alerts

Signal: How to stop getting new friends joined alerts

Step 1: Open Signal on your Android smartphone and then tap on the three-dotted icon, located on the top right side of the screen.

Step 2: Got to Settings > Notifications.

Step 3: Now, scroll down and toggle off the ‘Contact joined Signal.’ The steps are similar for the iOS version too.

