Signal gets custom Chat Wallpapers feature: Here’s how to use it

Signal now allows you to set customised Chat Wallpapers. WhatsApp just recently added this feature to offer users a better experience. It seems that Signal is leaving no stone unturned to offer WhatsApp users reasons to switch to its private messaging app. The messaging app already has some great privacy features and the ones that were missing are gradually being added to Signal.

The platform also has plans to add features like Animated stickers, Media auto-download settings, full-screen profile photos and more. The company has said that we will get these features in the coming days. We have received its latest custom chat wallpapers feature, so we thought of offering you a look at how it looks like and works. The feature is similar to how WhatsApp’s custom chat wallpaper works. So, if you have tried this feature in WhatsApp, then you know how to use it. Read on to know more about it.

Signal: How to set custom wallpaper for individual chats

Step 1: Open the Signal app on your phone and visit any individual’s profile.

Step 2: You need to tap on the Chat Wallpaper option, which is below ‘Chat Color.’ Note: If you can’t find the option, then it means that you haven’t received the feature yet. Don’t worry, it should reach your device soon.

Step 3: Now, tap on ‘Set Wallpaper.’ You will get to choose from some solid or gradient colours. You also get the option to select photos from Gallery. For this, you need to tap on ‘Choose from photos.’

Step 4: Once you select a photo, Signal will give an option to blur the photos. You don’t get the option to manually adjust the light intensity of a wallpaper, which is fine. For a slightly dim wallpaper, you tap on ‘Dark Theme dims wallpaper’ after selecting the photo.

Signal: How to change chat messages colour

This feature is different from custom chat wallpapers. There is an option called ‘Chat color,’ which lets you change the colour of the recipients’ messages and upper screen area of the chat. The ‘Chat Wallpaper’ option will change the background of any chat. Now that you know the difference, let’s check out how you can change the colour of the messages.

Step 1: Open Signal app on your device.

Step 2: Visit your friends’ profile and tap on ‘Chat color.’

Step 3: You will get some colour options. You need to choose one of the colours and then press the back button on your phone as there is no save button. You will then see a different colour on the chat window.