SHAREit File Transfer & Share App: How to Transfer & Share Files Between two devices

SHAREit File Transfer & Share App: SHAREit is a freeware available for Windows, Windows Phone, Android, Mac and iOS that allows users to transfer files like images, videos, songs and more by wireless tethering. The app is currently available in 39 languages including English, Hindi, Arabic, French to name a few and competes with other file transfer apps including SuperBeam and Xender.

What is SHAREit?

SHAREit is one of the most popular file transfer apps that use wireless tethering to transfer files between two devices and has better speeds compared to alternative methods like Bluetooth, USB and more. The company recently also partnered with various content providers to show its users digital content like videos, music, films and more.

How to transfer files using SHAREit

It’s relatively straightforward to transfer files from your smartphone to another device using SHAREit. Here is a step by step tutorial as to how you can use SHEREit to transfer files from smartphones and PCs to other devices.

Step 1: Download and install SHAREit on both the sender and the receiver devices. Android and iOS users can head to the Play Store and the App Store, respectively to do so, whereas Windows users can go to the company’s official website and download the setup from there.

Step 2: After the app is installed on both the machines, you can then open it up to reveal the app interface, which shows curated content below and buttons for browsing your local storage, sending files, receiving files and inviting people.

Step 3: Tap send on the device you want to transfer the files, apps, music, etc from and receive on the device you want to receive them on. People using the app on smartphones will be prompted to turn on their device’s Bluetooth and GPS. Bluetooth will help the devices have a better connection while at the same time also increase the connection speeds. GPS will help them scan and get discovered by other users. Bluetooth is optional, however, turning on GPS is a necessity.

Step 4: Then the sender has to browse through his storage as to what all does he wishes to send and select the same.

Step 5: Both the devices will then go on scanning mode, where the sender will then be prompted to select the receiver and then scan a temporary QR code to connect.

Step 6: The transfer will then start and while it is happening the sender can also select more files to add on to the transfer.