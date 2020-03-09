Send Holi wishes with custom WhatsApp stickers: Here’s how

Send Holi wishes using you custom WhatsApp stickers. Send Holi wishes using you custom WhatsApp stickers.

With more than 2 billion users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world and continues to be the preferred choice of sending chat messages in India. The messaging platform is also used to send festival wishes and the stickers make it all the more special. Holi is almost here and if you are looking for stickers to send Holi wishes to your friends and family, you can download third-party sticker packs. Apart from using the stickers from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, you can also make your own customised sticker to send wishes.

How to download WhatsApp Holi sticker packs

To install Holi stickers, open WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon next to typing space. Tap on the Sticker icon and click on the plus icon. Now scroll through the available stickers to add into WhatsApp. If the app doesn’t have stickers of your liking you can scroll to the bottom and tap on “Get more stickers”. It will direct you to the app store where you can download third-party WhatsApp friendly sticker apps. You will see “WAStickerApp” written in the search bar.

You can either scroll through the list or add the word “Holi” after the phrase WAStickerApp in the search bar. Alternatively, you can go to Play Store or App Store directly and search WAStickerAPP Holi or WhatsApp stickers for Holi. Now select the sticker you want to install, open the app, and add the stickers to WhatsApp from within the sticker app. Notably, if you uninstall the sticker app, the installed WhatsApp stickers will be removed from the messaging app.

Make your own Holi stickers for WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can also choose to create their own custom sticker packs to send Holi wishes. The ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ Android app allows an easy way to do this. Users need to install the app and click on the “Create a new sticker pack” option. You will need to enter a name for your custom sticker pack. Now, click on ‘add sticker’ icons to start creating your own, custom stickers from the gallery.

Select the picture you want to use as a sticker and crop out the unnecessary part. Once done, it will be added as one of the stickers in your sticker pack. You can add up to 30 stickers in one sticker pack. Finally, tap on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ and the pack will automatically get added to WhatsApp.

