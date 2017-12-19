How to secure your Google Tez account for safe UPI transactions

Google Tez, one of the easiest ways to send and receive payments over UPI (unified payments interface), is functional for quite some time now. People are slowly but surely getting familiar with the service with every passing week.

Security of your Google Tez and bank account should be of paramount importance, and it should be your responsibility to keep yourself safe and secure from cyber-criminals while dealing with money related matters online.

So in this article, I’m going to show you some easy techniques to safeguard your Google Tez account. By using these techniques, you can not only avoid your Google Tez from being compromised but also your bank account:

First and foremost, secure your Tez account by opting for either a 4-digit Google PIN or a screen lock. Both the options have their own merits and demerits. The following method will help you configure a Google PIN:

Step 1: Open Google Tez. Tap your profile photo at the top left corner. It will expand and show the list of options to choose from.

Step 2: Select the option Security. Now you will come across two options to choose from: Use Google PIN or screen lock.

Do remember your Google PIN is different from your UPI PIN. In order to know more about setting up UPI PIN and ID, refer our previous story.

If you opt for Google PIN, make sure to be connected to the internet every time you try to open the app. Otherwise, you can always choose a screen lock option from your phone’s settings.

In case you want to reset your Google PIN:

Step 1: Open Google Tez app. Tap on your profile picture at the top left corner. Then go to Security.

Step 2: Use Google PIN and tap Forgot PIN option. This way, you can easily reset your Google PIN.

Previously, we saw how to set up a Google Tez account followed by a step by step guide to adding a bank account on Tez. This way, it becomes easier to transact with other Tez users over UPI in no time. Furthermore, we have also demonstrated how to make changes to your existing bank account in Google Tez.