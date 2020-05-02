Secret things you might not know your iPhone can do

The iPhone has a few features that aren’t visible to users — so here are a few tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your smartphone. The iPhone has a few features that aren’t visible to users — so here are a few tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your smartphone.

The iPhone is not just the most powerful smartphone, but also the most popular mobile device on the planet. If you’re new to the iPhone, there are plenty of hidden features you might not know exist. Here’s a list of the top-secret features you may find useful.

Use iPhone’s LED flash for alerts

There are times when you can’t hear the vibration if your phone is sitting on a desk — when in a meeting or attending a seminar. Hidden under the accessibility section is a feature that uses the iPhone’s LED flash to notify you of incoming calls and alerts. The best part is that the feature is built inside iOS, so you don’t need to install third-party apps. Here’s how this feature works.

*Open the Settings app

*Tap on General

*Tap on Accessibility

*Scroll down to the Hearing section>Audio/Visual and toggle LED Flash for Alerts to on.

How to send someone a kiss

How to send someone a kiss

Ever since the Messages app has gained Digital Touch, it is possible to send drawings, hearts and even kisses. Here’s how to send a kiss to your lover using Digital Touch.

*Open the Messages app on your iPhone and start a new chat.

*Tap the Digital Touch icon, the heart with two fingers.

*If you tap two fingers on the screen, it makes a virtual kiss. If you tap and hold two fingers, for example, you’ll get a heartbreak.

*Send someone a kiss by clicking the sending arrow.

Turn your iPhone into virtual measuring tape

Turn your iPhone into virtual measuring tape

Planning to buy a new almirah but don’t know whether it fits the room or not? No worries. Just use the iPhone’s Measure app. The app uses augmented reality to determine how long or wide objects are. It’s not 100 per cent accurate, but it does come handy when you don’t have a tape to measure the objects. Measure is a free app, and it comes preloaded on your iPhone. Here’s how to use the Measure app on your iPhone.

*Open the app and you will see the option to move your iPhone around.

*A circle will appear on the screen. Move that circle to the place or the object you want to measure.

*Tap the “+” sign and start measuring the object.

*Move the white dot to your endpoint.

*Tap the + button to select your endpoint.

*Measure will automatically check the length and weight, and even calculate the object’s surface area.

*Once you are finished measuring, tap the capture button (above the Add a Point button) to save the image of your measurements.

Use your keyboard as a trackpad

Use your keyboard as a trackpad

Do you know your iPhone’s keyboard can be turned into a virtual trackpad? Just tap and hold on the Spacebar for a second or two. Simple. You just have to hold the keyboard’s space bar, and then you can move the cursor wherever you want. This is particularly useful for the iPhone.

Pair PS4 or Xbox One controller to your iPhone

Pair PS4 or Xbox One controller to your iPhone

The iPhone is the best device to play Apple Arcade games or any games for that matter. The best part is that the iPhone now officially supports PS4 and Xbox One controllers. If you are playing Call of Duty or Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, it is highly recommended to pair a PS4 DualShock 4 controller or an Xbox One controller with your iPhone. How to add a PS4 controller or Xbox One controller to an iPhone

*If you happen to own an Xbox controller, press the Xbox button and then press and hold the small Connect button on the top for a few seconds to put it in pairing mode.

*Or grab your PS4 controller and press and hold the PS button and the Share button together for a few seconds until the light on the controller flashes white.

*Open Settings on your iPhone.

*Choose Bluetooth and turn it on.

*Look for Xbox wireless controller or Dualshock 4 controller in the list of devices and tap on it to pair.

