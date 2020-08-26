How to take screenshot on your phone

Taking screenshots on any phone (Express Photos: Nandagopal Rajan)

A screenshot is simply an image taken on what you are currently running on your smartphone. You can take a screenshot of a particular chat to send someone, some personal details, or an error showing on a particular app in order to know what it is about. It can be a screenshot of a video, tweet, some fishy message you want to report, or even an image you want to use to create a meme. Basically, it can be anything that is displayed on your phone’s screen.

There are a few ways to take screenshots on different smartphones. It will be easy to understand if we divide it according to two operating systems — Android and iOS.

Android

Make sure you know what you want to capture on your screen or even in the spur of a moment, just hold the power and volume button to take a screenshot. If that doesn’t work hold down the power button and one of the options that pop up on your screen will be ‘screenshot’, tap on it, and it’s done. There is also a gesture screenshot available on Oppo smartphones where you can swipe down the screen with three fingers to take a screenshot.

Once you take a screenshot, you can instantly tap on it as it will be visible for a second on the lower right corner of your screen. Otherwise, you will be able to access these screenshots in the Photos folder. From there, you can click on the options, edit it, or share it with others via WhatsApp and other messaging apps or post it on social media account.

iOS

The method of taking a screenshot differs according to a particular generation of the iPhone. On phones like iPhone 11, iPhone X, and iPhone XR where there is no fingerprint scanner you need to hold the power and volume button at the same time. On devices like iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 8, and others that have a fingerprint scanner you have to press the power and home button at once to take a screenshot. If you are using like iPhone SE, iPhone 5, or older you need to hold the power button at the top and the home button at once to capture a screenshot.

The screenshots taken will be visible at the lower-left corner of your screen. You can access these screenshots in a separate folder in albums of the photos app.

Note: You should refrain from taking screenshots from someone’s personal social media account as it is unethical the person gets notified if you take one from stories on a few apps like Snapchat, Instagram, etc. Also, don’t take screenshots of your bank details and send it to anyone.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd