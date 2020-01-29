Still waiting for Android 10? Here’s a list of which phones will get it soon

Android 10 comes with a number of improvements like a system-wide dark mode, new gesture navigation, improved security and more. Android 10 comes with a number of improvements like a system-wide dark mode, new gesture navigation, improved security and more.

Google Android 10 was unveiled back in September last year, but as always the list of phones which are yet to get the update is still quite long. Though Android 10’s official adoption rate remains unknown because Google stopped updating its Android distribution chart, which showed the share of each version of the OS, it looks like Project Treble helped ensure smoother transition from Android 9 to Android 10.

Android 10 comes with a number of improvements like a system-wide dark mode, new gesture navigation, improved security to list a few. When it comes to updates, each brand usually has its own set timeline regarding their devices. We take look at when will manufacturers be releasing the Android 10 update for the devices that are still running the Android 9 Pie operating system.

Samsung

Samsung has announced the schedule as to when it will start rolling out Android 10 based One UI 2.0 update to a number of its smartphones.

Samsung will provide system updates to its devices and the list is pretty comprehensive. The company has announced the schedule when it will start rolling out Android 10 based One UI 2.0 update to a number of its smartphones. It is also good to see Samsung committing to Android 10 updates older J series phones, and to phones from 2018 as well. Here is the full list of Samsung devices and their Android 10 timeline:

Galaxy Fold – April 2020

Galaxy S9 – February 2020

Galaxy S9+ – February 2020

Galaxy Note 9 – from January 2020

Galaxy A80 – March 2020

Galaxy A6 – April 2020

Galaxy A7 (2018) – April 2020

Galaxy A9 (2018) – May 2020

Galaxy A40 – from 8 January 2020

Galaxy A70, A70s – April 2020

Galaxy A80 – April 2020

Galaxy Tab S6 – April 2020

Galaxy A10 – May 2020

Galaxy A10s – May 2020

Galaxy A20 – May 2020

Galaxy A30 – March 2020

Galaxy A30s – May 2020

Galaxy A50 – April 2020

Galaxy A50s – April 2020

Galaxy M10 – May 2020

Galaxy M30s – May 2020

Galaxy M40 – March 2020

Galaxy A6 – May 2020

Galaxy J6 – July 2020

Galaxy J6+ – July 2020

Galaxy J7 Duo – July 2020

Galaxy Tab S4 – July 2020

Galaxy Tab S5e – July 2020

Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) – August 2020

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 – September 2020

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 – September 2020

OnePlus

The OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones will be getting the update in Q2, 2020.

OnePlus has had a good track record when it comes to Android updates. The company has managed to keep older phones updated along with newer ones seamlessly. It has already pushed out the update to many phones and will be pushing out the Android 10 update to soon. Its OnePlus 7T series was on Android 10 when it launched. Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6 series have been updated to the latest version of Android.

The OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones will get the update in the second quarter of 2020, which is the April-June time period. The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G variant will get the update in the first quarter of 2020.

Huawei

Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Nova 5T will all receive the Android 10 update in January 2020.

Huawei has been in trouble thanks to the US government’s ban. This forbids US companies like Google and Microsoft from trading with Huawei, though currently the company has an extension. It has gotten a bit of reprieve under which it can continue to get a licensed version of Android with Google apps, during which it has developed its EMUI 10 skin for Android 10 and is pushing it to its devices.

Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Nova 5T will receive the Android 10 update in January 2020.

The company has not revealed the timeline for the update for the devices listed below, however, it has said that the update will be made available later in 2020.

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei P30 lite

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10

Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS

Huawei Mate 20 lite

Huawei P Smart 2019

Huawei P Smart + 2019

Huawei P Smart Pro

Huawei P Smart Z

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova Lite 3

Honor

Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro will get the Android 10 update later this year.

Honor is also in the same boat as Huawei, due to being the company’s sub-brand. It has announced that its Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro will get the Android 10 update later this year. However, it has not provided a proper timeline for the update.

Nokia

All of Nokia's latest smartphones will be updated to Android 10.

All Android-powered Nokia smartphones are a part of Google’s Android One program, under which the company has to guarantee at least two years worth system updates along with three years of security updates. This means all of the company’s latest smartphones will be updated to Android 10.

The company has already confirmed the Android 10 update roll-out for the following devices:

Nokia 4.2 – Q1 2020

Nokia 3.2 – Q1 2020

Nokia 3.1 Plus – Q1 2020

Nokia 2.2 – Q1 2020

Nokia 8 Sirocco – Q1 2020

Nokia 5.1 Plus – Q1 2020

Nokia 1 Plus – Q1 2020

Nokia 1 – Q2 2020

Nokia 5.1 – Q2 2020

Nokia 3.1 – Q2 2020

Nokia 2.1 – Q2 2020

LG

LG will push Android 10 to all of its major flagships this year.

LG has confirmed that it will be releasing the Android 10 update for its LG G8 ThinQ, LG G8 X ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, LG Q60, LG K40 and LG K50 in February.

Xiaomi

Only a few Xiaomi phones are left to get the Android 10 update.

Xiaomi has been hard at work pushing out its MIUI 10 skin built on top of Android 10, to a number of its smartphones. The company has already confirmed the devices it will be rolling out the update to and the timeline it will follow. Below is the list of devices that will get the update and when they will get the update.

Xiaomi Mi A3 – February 2020

Poco F1 – Q1 2020

Redmi Note 7 – Q1 2020

Redmi Note 7 Pro – Q1 2020

Motorola

Motorola has not provided any timeline for the Android 10 update.

Motorola has promised it will release the Android 10 update for its Moto One, Moto One Power, Moto One Vision, Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play and Moto X4 during 2020. But the company has failed to provide a timeline for the said update.

Read more: Android 10 has arrived on these mobile phones: Full list, how to upgrade

Others

BlackBerry Key2 – It was announced that the Key2 will be getting the update, however, no official time frame has been released.

Sony Xperia 10 – Early 2020

