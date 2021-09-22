Samsung smartphone lineup decoded: From Galaxy Z to Galaxy M, what does it stand for?

Thinking of buying a Samsung smartphone? There are a lot of options to consider when it comes to a big brand like Samsung. Irrespective of whether you are a first time smartphone buyer or someone switching to Samsung for the first time, the sheer number of options can make things overwhelming quickly.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the various smartphone series that Samsung is currently releasing and which series is for you.

Samsung is currently making its Galaxy phones in six series usually denoted by letters. The Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy A series, Galaxy M series and Galaxy F series. Here’s a more in-depth look at each of these.

Galaxy Z Series

Samsung Galaxy Z series is the set of phones capable of flipping open and folding into more compact sizes. The Z series began with the introduction of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first commercially available folding phone in many parts of the world. However, it wasn’t until the Galaxy Z Flip that the letter ‘Z’ began showing up the names of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Express Photo) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Express Photo)

Today, the Z series comprises more recent phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, while some of the older devices are also available for purchase like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the original Galaxy Z Flip.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 review: Folding it right

A Galaxy Z-series folding device will usually cost north of Rs 1 lakh and Z series Flip phone could cost you over Rs 80,000. The specifications you get are flagship-grade here and so are the cameras, but as fancy as the Z series is, it is yet to be completely evolved and operate free of issues like dust buildup inside the hinges.

The Z series is not meant for those who are willing to try out the latest technology, and don’t mind experimenting with newer form factors.

Galaxy S Series

The Samsung Galaxy S series denotes the brand’s flagship phones. These are the best of what Samsung has to offer each year, but unlike the Z-series, emphasise slightly more on reliable performance over design innovation. Beginning from the first Galaxy S1, the Galaxy series followed the numbers till the S10 which was when Samsung decided to skip a few digits and started making the newer S20 and S21 series phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Express Photo) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Express Photo)

Today, the S(number) series has become quite expensive, which is hardly surprising given the performance, functionalities and fantastic cameras these phones offer, not to mention the cost of premium components.

Hence, Samsung also divulged into an S(number) FE series with the Galaxy S20 FE. The FE, or Fan Edition series carry watered down specifications and bring the cost of the overall phone down, making them more budget-flagship phones than true flagships.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: The best gets even better

Current devices in the Galaxy S series include the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra and the older S10 series. including the S10+, S10, S10e and S10 Lite are also available on Samsung’s website. But the S20 series is gone. Meanwhile, the S20 FE and S20 FE 5G are also available, which are soon rumoured to be succeeded by an S21 FE 5G.

Galaxy Note Series

While it hasn’t got a refresh since the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Note phones are also premium flagship devices from Samsung, set apart by their support for the S Pen, Samsung’s own stylus. These are bigger than the S-series phones and feature larger displays apt for note-taking, drawing and other creative purposes.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Express Photo) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Express Photo)

The future of the Samsung Galaxy Note series, however, is slightly ambiguous given that the brand didn’t bring a Note series phone this year, and instead we saw stylus support being added to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, you can still grab the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra online.

Galaxy A Series

The A-series phones are upper-midrange phones which combine good performance for the average user along with a reliable and good camera setup, a great display as well as battery life. These phones will also often be well-built, with a metal frame around the sides and Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back, although we can’t speak for each model.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Samsung Galaxy A22

The A-series has also seen occasional ultra-budget oriented devices like the A03s which comes with basic features. These are not to be compared with other A-Series phones like the A22, A52 and A72.

Galaxy M Series

Samsung Galaxy M series is oriented towards younger audiences and comes with an emphasis on big battery life. These phones will often offer reliable performance with a good display and all modern functionalities like AMOLED screens and in-display fingerprint sensors.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Samsung Galaxy M32

The Galaxy M series comes at affordable prices and can be bought by the masses, making the M series phones some of Samsung’s best-selling devices. You can currently grab the M31, M32, M42 and the upcoming M52 as well.

Galaxy F series

Samsung also launched the Galaxy F series in select markets including India in recent years starting with the Galaxy F41. Similar to the M and A series phones, the F series phones are aimed at getting users powerful performance at a lower, midrange price. However, unlike the M and A series, the F series is restricted to 4G networks. You can currently pick the Galaxy F62 from various online retailers.