Here’s how Samsung’s SmartThings Find app will track lost Galaxy devices

Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless charging (Express File Photo)

Samsung Galaxy users will now be able to track their devices using the SmartThings Find Service. The service is based on Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) and ultra-wideband wireless. Users will be able to track Galaxy earbuds, tablets, watches, and other smartphones with the help of this service which is pretty similar to Apple’s ‘Find My’ app.

“Once a device has been offline for 30 minutes, it produces a BLE signal that can be received by other devices. If you report your device as lost via SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy smartphone or tablet that has opted into helping find misplaced devices can alert the Samsung server about its location, which will in turn notify you,” explained the company in a press statement.

Samsung says that all SmartThings Find user data is encrypted and securely protected, ensuring that the device’s location is not revealed to anyone except its owner.

How to use the SmartThings Find app to track your gear:

# Open SmartThings Find and tap on the space where it’s written ‘Locate your devices anytime, anywhere’.

# Sign up by filling up the information needed and start using the app.

# Tap on the icon of the gadget you want to find whether it’s earbuds or a tablet.

# Tap on the ‘search nearby’ option which uses maps and Augmented Reality (AR) to find the device.

# Once the device is tracked, you can tap on the ‘navigate’ icon to look for the device.

# When you reach nearby, tap on the ‘ring’ option to fasten the process similar to how you find your smartphone using a smartwatch.

The SmartThings Find app also shows the location of devices connected. The app runs on Galaxy devices which run on Android 8 or higher. However, it is not yet clear whether the service will work or not when the devices are switched off.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd