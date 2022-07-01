Samsung Smart Upgrade program lets you bring home a new TV at 70% of the price

Samsung has announced a new Smart Upgrade Program that lets buyers bring home one of the brand’s lifestyle-series or premium-series TVs by paying a partial amount of the total price, and paying the rest a full year later.

The offer will apply only to select Samsung TV models. The South Korean tech company has partnered with Flipkart to bring the offer. Under the same, users will be able to pay 30 per cent of the total price of their new TV 12 months after the date of the purchase.

For instance, if you’re buying the Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV, you will only need to pay Rs 23,093 while the remaining Rs 9,897 will be payable after 12 months. With the Samsung Frame 2021 series QLED Ultra HD, you can pay Rs 38,493 upfront while the remaining Rs 16,497 can be paid 12 months later.

“Smart Upgrade is a first-of-its-kind program for televisions that we have introduced in collaboration with Flipkart to offer unique affordability solutions to consumers. This program aligns with our vision to provide our consumers with an exciting opportunity to upgrade to the best in class technology that adds value to their lives and transforms their living spaces,” Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director at Samsung India said.

The Samsung Smart Upgrade Program will be applicable to Samsung’s Lifestyle and Premium TV range, including the Neo QLED, Crystal UHD TVs and the Frame series which come with a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art that users can use to double their TV as framed art when not in use.