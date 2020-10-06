Samsung S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Does Samsung challenge OnePlus’ flagship phone?

A comparison between Samsung S20 FE and OnePlus 8 Pro (Express Photos)

Samsung recently unveiled the fan edition of its flagship S20 series, Samsung S20 FE. The smartphone is an attempt to listen to customer feedback and provide the most requested features in a device that costs less. With flagship smartphone prices touching or going over Rs 1 lakh, Samsung S20 FE is an upper mid-range product that is set to hit Indian markets on October 16. The need for non-Chinese products may also help boost the smartphone’s sales. It will go up against the likes of the OnePlus 8 series considering the price. Let’s take a look at the comparison between Samsung S20 FE and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Samsung S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Screen and Design

Samsung S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. In an attempt to bring down the price Samsung has used a Plastic back on the S20 FE. However, there are multiple colour options available. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher resolution gives OnePlus 8 Pro an edge over Samsung S20 FE. It also has a more premium glass back.

Samsung S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Processor

Samsung S20 FE sports an octa-core Exynos 990 processor in India instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor available in other countries. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor. The Exynos vs Qualcomm debate aside, both the devices are capable of running games and handling day-to-day tasks with ease. Samsung S20 FE uses the same processor as the one on S20 series launched earlier this year.

Samsung S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Camera

On the back, Samsung S20 FE sports a triple-camera setup with a primary 12MP camera accompanied by 12MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP Telephoto camera. The megapixel count may not be more but it is capable of clicking good photos which were seen in our first impressions. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 Pro has an impressive quad-camera setup 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide angle, an 8MP telephoto offering 3x optical zoom and a 5MP colour filter camera. On the front, S20 FE has a 32MP snapper compared to OnePlus 8 Pro’s 16MP shooter. Both devices are capable of capturing quality photos in low-light conditions.

Samsung S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Battery

OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510 mAh battery and supports 30W Warp Charge. The wireless charging is impressive as well as we found in our review that it can charge half of the battery in just 30 minutes. Samsung S20 FE has a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charge but the box contains a 15W charger. It supports wireless charging as well. On the battery front, OnePlus 8 Pro definitely has an edge over Samsung’s new smartphone.

Samsung S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and Variants

Just one variant of Samsung S20 FE has been launched in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 49,999 whereas OnePlus 8 Pro’s price starts at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The 12GB+256GB variant is available for Rs 59,999.

In the end, it is to be noted that Samsung S20 FE is a toned down version of the company’s flagship device with a few tweaks whereas OnePlus 8 Pro is the flagship device from the Chinese smartphone maker which is obviously more premium.

