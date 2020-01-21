Samsung Republic Day sale: Free Galaxy S10 available on purchase of QLED TV and more

Samsung Republic Day sale is active until January 31, 2020. (Image: Samsung) Samsung Republic Day sale is active until January 31, 2020. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has announced exclusive offers for the Indian consumers in the wake of upcoming Republic Day in the country. The South Korean company is offering finance schemes with up to 15 per cent cashback and easy EMIs with zero down payments coupled with different offers on its televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and microwave ovens.

Additionally, Samsung is offering assured gifts on the purchases of Samsung QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, and convection microwave ovens. As part of the ongoing sale, users can buy Samsung items like refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners at discounted prices along with finance offers. The 15 per cent cashback scheme can be availed using Debit or Credit Cards from Axis Bank, Federal Bank, or ICICI Bank.

Under the assured gift scheme, users can get Samsung smartphones of up to Rs 76,900 free on the purchases of select Samsung QLED and UHD TVs. “During the offer period, consumers purchasing select models of Samsung QLED and 4K UHD TVs will get assured gifts such as Galaxy S10 (512GB) worth Rs 76,900, Galaxy A50s (4GB) worth Rs 19,999, Galaxy M30 6GB worth Rs 16,999, Galaxy A10s 2GB worth Rs 8,499 and Samsung U Flex Headphone worth Rs 3,799,” Samsung said in a press release.

Besides assured gifts on the purchase of TVs, the company is also offering 30-day free subscription for Zee5 to its customers. Samsung’s Republic Day sale is valid on its appliance stores.

The company is also offering the option to choose its “My Samsung My EMI service” that lets the user choose EMI and down payment as per their budget on select appliances. Samsung is also offering Flexi EMI option to the customers allowing them to avail a flexible monthly EMI based on the screen size they purchase.

The company is also bundling 2 years warranty (1+1 extended warranty on the display panel) and free 10-year No Screen Burn-In Warranty on select models purchased till January 31, 2020. Additionally, Samsung is offering consumers a free Borosil kit on purchase of 28L and above Convection Microwave Ovens and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. During the offer period, Samsung is also providing a 2-year warranty on select air conditioner models.

