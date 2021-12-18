Samsung to Sony: Best Christmas, New Year discounts on tech

The winter holidays are just around the corner and ahead of Christmas 2021, a number of tech brands have added various discounts to a range of products. This includes Sony, Garmin, Dyson, Redmi and more.

Check out the best Christmas discounts we know of so far on phones, accessories and other products.

Redmi

Redmi is offering the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone at a starting price of Rs 15,999 on December 21. The Redmi 9i and Redmi 9A budget phones are now available at Rs 8,499 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

Redmi is also selling the RedmiBook 15 series starting at Rs 47,999 while the RedmiBook e-learning edition now starts at Rs 37,999. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is also now available at Rs 2,499.

Dyson

The Dyson V11 cord-free vacuum cleaner is available for Rs 52,900. The Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier is also now available at Rs 50,310 in two colours, white/silver and black/nickel.

Dyson is also offering the Dyson AirWrap at a discounted price of Rs 42,900 in nickel/fuchsia colours and nickel/red colours. The Dyson Corrale straightener is also now available at Rs 36,900.

iRobot

iRobot is presenting discounts on a number of its Roomba series products. The Roomba 698 is priced at Rs 18,900, the Roomba i3 is priced at Rs 29,900 and the Roomba i3+ is priced at Rs 44,900. The Roomba i7 is priced at Rs 44,900 and the Roomba i7+ is priced at Rs 59,900. The iRobot Roomba s9+ is now priced at Rs 1,29,900 while the iRobot Braava jet M6 is now available at Rs 44,900.

Sony

Sony is offering discounts on its televisions, audio products and more. Sony Bravia televisions are now available with an instant cashback of upto Rs 20,000, 30 per cent discount on MRP, one free EMI and two years of warranty on select range of products.

The brand is also offering discounts on wide range of audio products such as headphones, Truly wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers. Sony is also offering a microphone worth Rs 1,490/- complimentary on the purchase of the recently launched X-Series party speakers SRS-XG500, SRS-XP500 and SRS-XP700.

Samsung

Samsung is offering up to 20 per cent cashback on its products and EMI options starting at Rs 990. The company is also offering a lucky draw contest that will let 600 consumers buying refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, dishwashers and airdressers from December 15, 2021 to January 26, 2022 stand “a chance to win Samsung AirDresser, Refrigerator or Microwave worth Rs 4 crore.”

Garmin

The Garmin Lily smartwatch is now available at Rs 22,990 instead of Rs 25,990. The Garmin Forerunner 945 is now priced at Rs 51,990 instead of Rs 62,490. The Garmin Instinct Solar Watch is now available for Rs 31,990 instead of Rs 41,490.