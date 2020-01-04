Samsung offering instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on Galaxy S10 series

The cashback is being offered instantly in terms of a discount and not in the form of any sorts of coupons. The cashback is being offered instantly in terms of a discount and not in the form of any sorts of coupons.

Samsung has announced special offers for the New Year on its Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e smartphones. It will be offering consumers an instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of these smartphones between January 4 to January 31.

The offer is being made available via online platforms like its own estore, Amazon and Flipkart. The company is also extending the offer to offline channels across the country, including the Samsung Opera House.

The Galaxy S10e is being made available at Rs 47,900 after an instant cashback of Rs 8,000. The Galaxy S10 128GB variant is being made available at Rs 54,900 after a cashback of Rs 12,000 and the 512GB variant is being made available at Rs 64,900 after a cashback of Rs 20,000. Lastly, the Galaxy S10+ 128GB variant is being made available at Rs 61,900 after an instant cashback of Rs 12,000, whereas, the 512GB variant of the device is being made available at Rs 79,900 after an instant cashback of Rs 12,000.

Before you go ahead and purchase one of the following, keep in mind that Samsung just launched the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones globally, which will soon be making their way into the Indian market. Flipkart has already started teasing the arrival of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India.

The company in February will also be launching its next generation of Galaxy S smartphones globally.

