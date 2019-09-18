Samsung offering discounts on various home products during its Add More Love sale

Samsung is currently running its ‘Add More Love’ festive campaign, which will go on till October 30. Under this campaign, the company will offer customers exclusive deals and assured gifts on purchase of select products. The campaign can be redeemed across Samsung Exclusive stores, select multi-brand retail stores, and leading electronics stores across India except for Kerala.

The campaign is valid on select products like QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, Refrigerators, Microwave Ovens, Digital Inverter Air Conditioners, Eco Bubble and Top Load Washing Machines, among others. The company will be offering customers up to 25 per cent instant discount on these products. Customers making purchases via Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and ICICI Bank cards will also be eligible to get an additional cashback of up to 15 per cent.

Customers purchasing select models of Samsung QLED TVs will get assured gifts like a Galaxy S10 or a Galaxy A50. With the purchase of select 4K UHD TV they will get gifts like a Galaxy M30 or a Google Home Mini.

With washing machines, customers will get a 23-litre Microwave Oven free. Whereas, those purchasing a Convection Microwave Oven will get a two-piece Borosil set.

The company is offering free installations on Digital Inverter Air Conditioners, 12-year Warranty on Digital Inverter Motor of select Washing Machines and finance offers on select Refrigerators.

Lastly, the company is offering customers no cost EMI schemes for Smart TVs and Samsung Family Hub Refrigerators. It is also offering a waiver of one EMI if the customer chooses to pay in 20 instalments for select Refrigerators.