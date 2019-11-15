Samsung November sale: Discounts on Galaxy Note 10, S10, Tab S5e and more

Samsung is currently running its November Blue Fest sale on its own estore, offering consumers deals on smartphones, home appliances and accessories. Along with this, the company will also be offering discounts on products from Harman Kardon, JBL and AKG. The sale will be live until November 19.

During the sale, smartphones will get a discount of up to 50 per cent, smartwatches up to 35 per cent, televisions up to 50 per cent, refrigerators up to 30 per cent, washing machines up to 20 per cent, microwaves up to 40 per cent, air conditioners up to 25 per cent, Harman Kardon Audio up to 55 per cent, JBL Audio up to 55 per cent, accessories up to 55 per cent and storage devices up to 55 per cent.

Apart from the discounts, the company will also be offering customers up to 10 per cent cashback on purchases made by HDFC credit cards, Mobikwik SuperCash of up to Rs 3,000 and up to 25 per cent discount on travel bookings made via MakeMyTrip.

During the sale, the Samsung Galaxy M30s 64GB variant will be offered at Rs 13,999, the Galaxy M10s 32GB variant will be offered at Rs 7,999, Galaxy M30 32GB variant will be offered at Rs 9,999 and the 64GB variant will be offered at Rs 11,999. Coming to the A series, the Galaxy A50s 128GB variant is available at Rs 20,999, Galaxy A30s 64GB variant at Rs 16,999 and the Galaxy A10s at Rs 9,499.

Flagship deals include the Galaxy Note 9 at Rs 42,999, Galaxy S9 at Rs 29,999, Galaxy S10 ar Rs 61,900, Galaxy S10+ at Rs 69,900, Galaxy Note 10 at Rs 69,999 and Galaxy Note 10+ at Rs 79,999. Galaxy Note 10 buyers will get a special cashback worth Rs 6,000 while purchasing it with an HDFC bank credit card or get an additional Rs 6,000 on exchanging an old device.

As far as tablets are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 35,999 and the LTE variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the Wi-Fi variant at Rs 14,999. The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 LTE variant is currently available at Rs 11,999.

Coming to TVs, the Samsung 7-in-1 32-inch N4305 Smart HD TV will be priced at Rs 15,199, The Frame 4K UHD TV is available at Rs 84,990, 43-inch N5300 Smart full HD TV is available at Rs 35,990 and the 50-inch NU6100 UHD TV is available at Rs 47,990. There are more TV deals available, which you can view on the company’s webstore.

Discounts on other products include the Galaxy Watch 94.6cm) at Rs 23,990, Gear Sport ar Rs 14,990, Galaxy Buds at Rs 9,990, Galaxy Fit 2 Pro at Rs 8,499, JBL Cinema SB450 soundbar at Rs 22,099 JBL Free X at Rs 4,300, Harman Kardon Esquire 2 at Rs 6,999 and more.

Apart from these, the company is also offering discounts up to 32 per cent on purchase with the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series. Products available at a discounted rate include the Samsung Wireless Charger, Galaxy Watch Active and Strap Combos, AKG Y500 headset, Galaxy Friends Cover, Clear View Cover and Galaxy Tab S5e.

The Galaxy Wireless Charger will be made available at Rs 3,950, Galaxy Watch Active and Strap Combo at Rs 20,986, AKG Y500 at Rs 8,000, Galaxy Friends Cover at Rs 2,230, the Galaxy Tab S5e (W-Fi) ar Rs 32,800 and the Clear View Cover at Rs 2,717.