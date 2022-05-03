Samsung, LG, and more: Best deals on ACs, refrigerators to check out this summer

Peak summers are here along with unbearably hot temperatures. While everyone wants to stay cool during the summer season, your fan may not cut it for 2022, which is one of the hottest summer season in years. Moreover, you are perhaps also looking to buy a new refrigerator or AC and get rid of your old one. The Amazon Summer Sale is a great opportunity for discounts on home appliances such as ACs and refrigerators. For those wondering how to pick the right AC for their homes, you can read our detailed guide here. Here are a few options to check out.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a Dual Inverter compressor with a varied speed dual rotary motor. This means it has a wider rotational frequency that helps save more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This helps the AC cool faster, last longer, and run quieter. The appliance also comes with six-step energy control options that enables air conditioning requirements as and when required.

Other features include anti-virus protection, protection against dust and smoke and stabiliser-free operation that prevents voltage fluctuation. The AC is priced at Rs 44,499.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

This AC from Whirlpool comes with 4 capacities (0.9 T, 1.1 T, 1.3 T, 1.5 T) and can fit in any room in your house. It comes with an advanced inverter technology that adapts to cooling needs while reducing electricity usage and keeps power consumption low, according to the company.

It cools even at 52-degree and in case the power comes on again after a power failure, the Auto Restarting Operation is the function to operate procedures automatically to the previous operating conditions. The AC is priced at Rs 32,990.

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

This AC from Daikin comes with a power chill operation to ensure quick cooling. It also offers uniform cooling across the room. The 0.8 ton capacity makes it ideal for small rooms (up to 100 sq ft). It comes with a cooling capacity at 43-degree celsius and operates at a noise level of 32 db(A). The AC is priced at Rs 26,999.

Samsung 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This Samsung refrigerator is capable of not just keeping your beverages cool and food stored, but can also make fresh curd and preserve it. Other features include an anti-bacterial gasket, solar energy support and digital Inverter technology. The refrigerator is available on Amazon for Rs 19,906.

LG 190 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The LG 190 L Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door refrigerators comes with a smart inverter technology that makes it efficient and allows it to run silently. The appliance also comes with a 5-star energy rating and a base stand with drawer for additional space for non-refrigerated food items like potatoes and onions. The refrigerator is priced at Rs 16,990.

Godrej 236 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Need more refrigeration space? This Godrej refrigerator comes with a jumbo vegetable tray to store all of your everyday veggies, and offers uniform cooling across its storage space. Each shelf of the refrigerator is constructed from toughened glass that has the strength to hold up to 150 kgs weight. Meanwhile a chiller tray has the capacity to hold five one litre water bottles comfortably. The refrigerator is priced at Rs 20,290.