Samsung latest offers: Get soundbar worth Rs 99,990 with QLED TV, more

Samsung has confirmed a variety of offers across various products in its catalog. The company has said that the offers will be valid till June 30, 2021. Samsung has partnered with various notable banks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank and State Bank of India among others. You will be able to get cashback offers of up to 20%. So if you plan on buying any of the devices on offer, you should do it now.

The company is offering up to 10% additional cashback (up to Rs 6,000) on purchase of select Samsung Soundbars. Samsung is also offering Soundbars worth up to Rs 99,990 for free with select TVs. If you are looking to buy a 75-inch and above QLED TV, the company is offering a free Soundbar Q900T worth Rs 99,990 or Q800T worth Rs 48,990 depending on which TV model you choose. On purchasing the Samsung QLED TVs (65-inch and above) and Samsung UHD TVs (75-inch and above), the company will offer Samsung Soundbar T450 worth Rs 16,490 for free. Samsung is also offering 36-month EMIs, low cost EMIs, extended warranty and up to 20% cashback up to Rs 20,000 when buying select Smart TVs.

If you are planning to buy Samsung’s­ Curd Maestro, Side-by-Side, Frost Free and Direct Cool refrigerators, you will be able to avail cashback up to 15% with various EMI options. Samsung is also offering 10% cashback on Samsung Microwaves, 5 years extended warranty on Magnetron and 10 years warranty on ceramic enamel cavity.