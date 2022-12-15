scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Samsung’s holiday sale: Discounts on Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4 and more

During Samsung's Big Holiday Sale, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip3 for just 59,999 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available for Rs 82,999.

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Flip, and the S series smartphones will be available at a massive discount during the big holiday sale (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)
If you are planning to buy a new Samsung flagship smartphone, this is probably the right time to do it. Samsung has announced  price cuts and cashback offers on its flagship smartphones, including the latest Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones starting today.

Offers on Samsung foldable

During the ongoing sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available for Rs 1,46,999, which includes Rs 8,000 cashback and Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available at Rs 82,999 which includes Rs 7,000 cashback and a Rs 7,000 upgrade bonus.

Users who buy a Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 can also buy the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm for just Rs 2,999. All these offers will be applicable on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung.com, and other select retail outlets across the country till December 25. Do note that, to get the upgrade bonus, you have to trade-in your old smartphone.

The previous generation Galaxy Z Fold3 will be available with a bank cashback of Rs 20,000. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will retail for Rs 59,999, making it one of the most affordable folding smartphones from Samsung.

Also read: |Samsung Black Friday sale 2022 announced in India: Offers on Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more

Offers on Galaxy S series

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for Rs 1,02,999 during the sale, which includes Rs 5,000 cashback and a Rs 7,000 instant upgrade bonus. Again, even the S22 Ultra buyers can get the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm for just Rs 2,999.

The Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 will retail for Rs 59999 and Rs 54,999, respectively and one can also get the Galaxy Buds2 for just Rs 2999. Similarly, the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE will retail for Rs 39,999, and Rs 32,999, respectively which includes instant cashback and an upgrade bonus.

