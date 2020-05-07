Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20 series discount offers announced for Mother’s Day

Walk-in customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip apart from the above-mentioned offer will also be able to avail the upgrade offer for up to Rs 5,000. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Walk-in customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip apart from the above-mentioned offer will also be able to avail the upgrade offer for up to Rs 5,000. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Samsung India has announced new offers on the occasion of Mother’s Day on its Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 smartphones. These offers are valid only for devices purchased until May 11.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip before May 11 will be eligible to get the Galaxy Buds+, which usually costs Rs 11,990 at just Rs 3,999. The offer can be redeemed up to May 25, after which it will turn invalid.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ or the S20 Ultra will be eligible for a 50 per cent discount on the company’s Care+ service. After the discount, the service will cost customers only Rs 1,999. The offer can be redeemed up to May 15. Under the service, the company provides an extended warranty covering technical and mechanical failures for one more year. It covers front screen damage for a year, accidental and liquid damage for two years.

Walk-in customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip apart from the above-mentioned offer will also be able to avail the upgrade offer for up to Rs 5,000. They will also be eligible to get the 12-month EMI scheme along with the company’s Z Premier Service, which includes a year of accidental screen damage protection.

Whereas, walk-in customers purchasing a Galaxy S20 series smartphone will get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5000 on exchange. Additionally, they will get a cashback worth Rs 6,000 on making the purchase with an HDFC bank debit or credit card.

Samsung Z Flip is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple and Mirror Gold colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs 66,999 and is available in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray colour options. The Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 73,999. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most expensive among the bunch, priced at Rs 92,999.

