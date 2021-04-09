Samsung to Lenovo: Here are the best tablets to consider under Rs 25,000

No matter how small laptops have become and how large of a screen smartphones today have, tablets have stood the test of time as the optimal choice of screen size, processing power and portability. Perfect for on-the-go media consumption and light work, tablets remain the best choices for their target audiences. Plus these can be very useful for online education as well.

However, you needn’t always spend a fortune to own a good tablet. Here are some of the best tablets you can get for under Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE (Rs 21,999)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE features a Snapdragon 662 chipset with 4G LTE support. The device has a 10.4-inch FHD display, 3GB RAM and runs on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.5 skin on top. There is also an 8MP camera on the back and 32GB storage that can be further expanded to up to 1TB. There is a large 7040mAh battery and charging is done via a USB Type-C cable.

Lenovo Ideapad D330 (Rs 23,999)

Lenovo Ideapad D330 features an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor with no 4G LTE support and only Wi-Fi. The device has a 10.1-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and features 128GB storage, further expandable to up to 256GB. It runs on Windows 10 Home. The Ideapad D330 also gets a 5MP rear camera with a 2MP front camera.

There is a 5,080mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C cable. The Ideapad D330 also gets a USB 3.1 Type C port on the tablet for connectivity along with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports on the dockable keyboard.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (Rs 19,999)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus features a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset with 4G LTE support. The device has a 10.3-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and runs on Android 9. There is also an 8MP primary camera on the back and a 5MP front camera. The device features 128GB storage, further expandable to up to 256GB. There is a large 5000mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C cable.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab (Rs 20,999)

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset with 4G LTE support. The device has a 10.1-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and runs on Android 9. There is also an 8MP primary camera on the back and a 5MP front camera. The device features 64GB storage, further expandable to up to 256GB. There is a large 7000mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C cable.