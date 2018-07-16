Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, get discounts of up to Rs 16,000 and more: All the details

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, get discounts up to Rs 16,000. Samsung also has discounts on the older Galaxy Note 8 and S8 series. Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, get discounts up to Rs 16,000. Samsung also has discounts on the older Galaxy Note 8 and S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8 smartphones are eligible for more than Rs 16,000 discounts on the company’s official online store. There are deals on the older S8 and S8+ smartphones as well.

The company has discounts on the final MRP of these phones as well as extra discount on exchange prices along with cashback for HDFC Bank credit card users. Here’s a look at the deals and offers on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and others.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ can get more than Rs 16,000 off: How it works

Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes with a bigger display and the dual-rear cameras, which are not part of the smaller S9. However, Samsung is offering only the 128GB variant of the S9+ on its site. The original price is Rs 68,900 and there is instant cashback of Rs 3000, which will apply at check out. For those using an HDFC Bank Credit Card, there is another Rs 6000 cashback, which brings the benefits to Rs 9,000 in total.

Samsung will then offer another Rs 6000 additional exchange value for those handing over an older phone from the company, in addition to the regular exchange value. This brings the total benefits to Rs 15,000; however if one includes the exchange value as well, it will be more than Rs 16,000 in total.

At best, you are looking at the Samsung Galaxy S9+ for a price of under Rs 53,900 if one is clubbing all these offers together. Remember, though that the HDFC cashback is credited later to the account, so it will not be deducted from the final price of the phone.



For instance, with the Galaxy S7 edge the exchange offer shows a discount of Rs 9,750 (that’s the value of the older phone) with additional exchange price of Rs 6,000 added. This brings the total price of the Galaxy S9+ to Rs 53,150 and with the Rs 3000 off, that’s Rs 50,150 as final price. If one gets the cashback from HDFC Bank, the effective price comes to Rs 44,150 for the latest variant, though that this Rs 6000 will come later to your credit card account.

The company has listed phones, which are eligible for this extra Rs 6,000 on exchange value. Only Samsung smartphones are on the list, and this includes, Galaxy Note 8 (64GB option), Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in 64GB option, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in 32GB, followed by Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy S6 Edge in 32GB.

Other options are Samsung Galaxy On Max, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Samsung Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro 32GB, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016), Samsung Galaxy A9, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S9 discounts and how they work

Samsung Galaxy S9 will have discounts and cashback on all three variants: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB on the company’s online store. Samsung is offering instant cashback of Rs 6000 for 256/128 GB and Rs 5000 for 64GB, which will apply at checkout itself. Thus the base variant of Galaxy S9, which has a price of Rs 57,900 will cost Rs 52,900 with the instant discount, even if one does not get the HDFC cashback or the exchange offer.

Samsung is also offering Rs 6000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Card and up to Rs 6000 extra on exchange value for those trading one of the phones on the list, which is the same as the one for the Galaxy S9+. The exchange models can only be from Samsung’s select list to get this particular benefit.



Samsung Galaxy S9 can thus be available for discounts of nearly Rs 17,000, if one clubs all these offers together since it has a higher instant discount. If one hands over the older Galaxy S7 edge, the price is around Rs 42,150 (Rs 9,750 as price of S7 edge and extra Rs 6000), which is a good deal. Then there’s the Rs 5000 discount, which will apply at checkout, which means the phone will cost Rs 37,150.

Remember, in the exchange scheme the value of the phone will depend on the model being traded in, and cheaper models are unlikely to command such a high price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ discounts and offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has an instant discount of Rs 12,000, which means the price will be Rs 55,900 from the Rs 67,900 MRP listed on the site. HDFC cashback offer is also valid here, but only Rs 4,000 cashback is promised which will be credited later. However, there is no extra Rs 6000 off on exchange of another Samsung phone for the Note 8 series.

With Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung is offering instant discount of Rs 4000 and Rs 4000 cashback on HDFC credit cards. The MRP for the 64GB variant of S8+ is listed as Rs 51,990, while the 128GB variant has a price of Rs 64,900. The Galaxy S8 has a price of Rs 45,990 on the site and the same offers.

