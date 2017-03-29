Samsung Galaxy S8 & Samsung Galaxy S8+ Launch: Features we’re excited about

With just one hour to go to the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+, the excitement around our office is palpable. Thanks to a continual stream of leaks, there’s very little that’s not known about the upcoming Samsung flagship. There’s plenty of expectations from Samsung as the company has had a tradition of doing great things with their Galaxy S series of devices. The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge have one of the best cameras in class, one of the most gorgeous displays and the phones themselves look like a work of art. If the leaks are to be believed, there’s plenty of boundaries that Samsung may be pushing with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+. What we’d like to do is share with you what our team is most excited about.

Meghna Dutta – News Junky, loves phablets with 5000mAh batteries

“Samsung will of course bring the most intrinsically safe explosion-proof flagship after having its core shaken by the Galaxy Note 7. Bringing radical changes to the smartphone the most phenomenal being the Bixby assistant and the removal of home button. But it remains to be seen just how easily people will adapt to the lack of a home button. Besides, the fingerprint sensor’s placement next to the camera could be cumbersome at times. Most importantly none of the analyst or say the tipsters had mentioned anything on the camera. The module on the S6 or S7 did compete well with the iPhone at that time, but Google’s Pixel dominates the smartphone camera today. Many of us would expect similar or better performance from the ‘highly-anticipated’ Galaxy S8.”

Sabyasachi Biswas – Often uses his iPhone as a GoPro

“ I am a big fan of the simplicity of a stock Android interface, and that’s why I need Samsung to work on its software. It has always been the one thing that has given me a lot of mixed emotions. The TouchWiz UI, since the beginning, has been full of bloatware and gimmicks. Having said that, most of these gimmicks work well, which includes split-screen functionality (I have been a huge fan of this since I first used the Note devices). The Samsung Galaxy S8 is touted to feature an 18:9 display, similar to that of the LG G6 – it will be interesting to see how Samsung plays around with the software to give an optimal split-screen experience. Also, Samsung is expected to pack in a 3000 mAh battery – a phone with such a lot of display real-estate and hardware will need a lot of help from the software to keep battery usage optimal. I am also looking forward to see how Samsung has integrated Bixby into the whole scheme of things.”

Hitesh Arora – The one who knows things before most people

Since Samsung is most likely ditching the home button for a bigger display, I am for sure very excited about how the final design will look in real. But apart from that what I am most excited about is the new Dock accessory. Samsung is said to be bringing a dock support on the S8 series, and apparently it will be called DeX dock. What is rumoured about this Samsung DeX dock is that it will be able to turn your Galaxy S8 and S8+ into a full fledged PC, something similar to what we have seen with Microsoft’s Windows 10 Continuum, although there Microsoft had the advantage of it’s own operating system which was unified and the overall experience was seamless with Windows 10 being same on phone as well as on your computer. So what i would like to see that how Samsung can match or up the experience of a PC through Android, otherwise it will just be like mirroring your phone to TV with connected Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. If leaks are to be believed then the DeX dock accessory will offer an HDMI connection at 4K resolution and 30fps, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C connection, an Ethernet port and a cooling fan to keep the phone’s heat in check. The dock will supposedly cost €149.99 (roughly Rs. 10,000).

Swapnil Mathur – The one always asking questions

Personally, I am most excited about two things from the Samsun Galaxy S8; the display and the camera. While a lot has been said and leaked about the display, if this is anything like what was on the once-dead-but-now-refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7, we are all in for a treat! Even at 2K resolution, multiple colour profiles will be an asset not to just those who consume media, but also those who create it. The camera is something that hasn’t been talked about much. There was a rumour Samsung might go with dual cameras, but that got debunked, but quiet frankly, we have no clue what Samsung is going to do with the cameras. This makes us believe that either a lot of work has gone into the Samsung Galaxy S8’s camera, that it could potentially be revolutionary, or that it is just a minor upgrade, not really worth talking about. The uncertainty is what has me very excited.

All in all, one thing all of us can agree upon is that we’re very curious about when the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ will be available and at what price. Looks like everything is going to be revealed in the next hour, so stay tuned to our updates.