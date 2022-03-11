Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra now for sale; Price, specs, and other offers

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are now available on sale in India. All three phones in the series sold in the country will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will come with Android 12. The new phones come with improvements over the previous generation, including a new design language.

Customers buying the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have the option to get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at a cost of just Rs 2,999. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra customers can buy a Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26,999 at Rs 2,999.

Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra: Prices, cashback and offers

The Galaxy S22 costs Rs 72,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs 76,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ costs Rs 84,999 for the 8GB/128 GB model and Rs 88,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. The base 12GB/256GB configuration of the S22 Ultra will cost Rs 1,09,999, while the top 12GB/512GB configuration will cost Rs 1,18,999.

Between March 2 and March 31, customers are eligible for a Rs 5000 instant cashback by purchasing any of the smartphones in the series either on EMI using HDFC Bank credit/debit cards or full swipe payments using HDFC Bank credit cards. Customers also stand a chance to get up to Rs 8,000 when exchanging their old phone.

Galaxy S22, S22+ specifications

Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ come with the same camera set up, including a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens sensor. The front camera is the same 10MP on both phones. Both come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a display with 120 Hz refresh rate support.

The S22 has a smaller 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, whereas the S22+ sports a bigger 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. The S22 has a 3700 mAh battery, while the S22+ has a large 4500 mAh battery. They both support 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

The top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a larger 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. This phone also has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded in the display. You can read our review of the Galaxy S22 Ultra here.

The S22 Ultra also comes with a dedicated pocket for the S-pen that was earlier seen in the now discontinued Note series. Its more powerful camera array includes a 108MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras, one with 3X optical zoom and another with 10X optical zoom capabilities. The camera supports up to 100X zoom. Its front camera is 40MP. The S22 Ultra also gets a bigger 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.