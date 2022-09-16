Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at Rs 31,999: Check out all Flipkart Big Billion Day offers

The Flipkart Big Billion Day sale is set to kick off later this month from September 23 to September 30. Ahead of the sale, Samsung has now revealed the offers on some of its key smartphones. These include the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13 and Galaxy F23 5G.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available for as low as Rs 31,999 including all bank offers and discounts. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, the Exynos 2100 chipset and a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera setup on the back. It also features a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22+ buyers will be able to buy the phone at Rs 59,999 including all offers. The phone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 50MP+12MP+10MP triple camera setup, 6.6-inch AMOLED display and a 4500mAh battery.

Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy F13 will be available at Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively, including all offers.

These exciting offers can be availed during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. While the offers on Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy F23 will go live starting 1pm IST today, the offers on Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be live on September 19 and will last through the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. The Galaxy F13 offers will go live on September 22 for Flipkart Plus consumers.

The Flipkart Big Billion Day sale will also include a number of offers on Apple’s older iPhones now that the iPhone 14 series has launched.