Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Battle of the flagships

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s most premium smartphone ever, and it’s not just because of the specifications. Samsung is pushing the price with this Galaxy smartphone, which starts at $1399, a price higher than even the iPhone 11 Pro Max. In fact, Apple’s high-end flagship is the main competitor for the S20 Ultra right now.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the best and most expensive that Apple has to offer this year, until September arrives and we get the iPhone 12 Pro or whatever it will be named. With the S20 Ultra, there’s no doubt Samsung is testing just how far it can push in the ultra-premium segment and we decided to compare it to the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. Here’s a detailed comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at $1,399 (approximately Rs 99,990) for the 12GB RAM/128GB storage 5G variant. The 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at $1,699 (approximately Rs 1,21,422). The company is yet to reveal the Indian prices for the device.

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at $1,099 and at Rs 1,03,900 in India. The 256GB variant is priced at $ 1,249 and Rs 1,23,900, and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,41,900) in India.

The iPhone is priced a little bit under the S20 Ultra in the US. However, Samsung is yet to reveal the India pricing of the device, after which we will be able to compare the devices in more quantifiable terms.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Communications

The US variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with an integrated 5G modem, however, the international model for some countries is expected to only come with a 4G modem. The 5G modem used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra supports mmWave and sub-6GHz signals.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max does not come with 5G support and the highest band it can support is 5GE network, which is just an enhanced variant of 4G to provide better speeds. Apple is expected to launch iPhone 12 series with integrated 5G support this September, however, until then there is no iPhone that supports 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Design

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra colour options: Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, Pink and Blue.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max colour options: Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green and Gold.

Both the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11 Pro Max sport glass and metal bodies, but there are obvious differences in terms of design, especially from the back and in terms of colour options that Samsung and Apple offer to customers.

On the front, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a narrow and tall display with a single hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. It also has curved edges. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a broader display and a big notch upfront.

In terms of the camera modules, both the devices have their sensors packaged inside of a box, which protrudes out from the body. But the protrusion of the S20 Ultra simply dwarfs the one on the iPhone. This might be due to the fact that the S20 Ultra comes with a 100x telescopic lens to take shots.

Both devices lack a 3.5mm headphone jack. The S20 Ultra utilises the USB Type-C standard for charging and data transfer. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max sports the company’s proprietary Lightning port to do the same. Both phones are IP68 dust and water-resistant.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch QHD AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also comes with a touch response rate of 240Hz, which will make using the smartphone smoother, especially during gaming. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch response rate, which is half that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The 120Hz refresh rate of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s display makes a huge difference. This will make scrolling smoother and performing other tasks more visually appealing. Apple is yet to take a leap into the world of higher refresh rates with display. Incidentally, Xiaomi has launched its Mi 10 series with 180 Hz refresh rate being offers, which is higher than the 120 Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Processor, performance

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. In some countries it will run the Exynos 990 processor. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is powered by the company’s own A13 Bionic chipset paired with an in-house designed GPU.

Geekbench benchmark scores for the Snapdragon 865 powered Galaxy S20 Ultra are listed as 3,230 on the multi-core test at the benchmarking company’s website. The iPhone 11 Pro Max remains ahead with a multi-core score of 3,517.

However, Samsung is offering 16GB RAM this time, and base variants have 12GB RAM. The S20 Ultra storage options are 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Apple does not confirm RAM on its smartphones, but the storage space offered is 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh rated battery, which on paper is significantly higher than iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 3,969mAh battery. Still the iPhone 11 Pro Max gave a battery life of around 12 hours on a single charge as the daily driver and does perform a lot better than previous generations.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with support for 45W fast charging; the company provides only a 25W fast charger in the box. The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with support for 18W fast charging and is packaged along with an 18W fast charging brick in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with a 48MP telephoto lens with 10x lossless zoom and an f/3.5 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a VGA time of flight sensor. Samsung is also highlighting the 100X Super Resolution zoom feature with the S20 Ultra as a key feature.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture and another 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

In our review, the camera of the iPhone 11 Pro Max performed extremely well with both photos and videos, which makes it one of the best smartphone cameras.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with the capability to record native 8K videos, whereas, the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with 4K recording capabilities only. On the front, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 64MP sensor for taking selfies, whereas, the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

