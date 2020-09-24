Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Check which is better for you

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE in the global market on Wednesday and looking at the specs it appears to be a good competitor to the OnePlus 8. We are yet to try out the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE but we have used and reviewed the OnePlus 8 that went official earlier this year alongside the Pro version. The OnePlus 8, similar to any other OnePlus device, is powerful and ticks all the right boxes (almost). The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE too doesn’t compromise on any department as such. Let’s compare the two flagship devices and find out which one offers better value for the money.

Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Display

On paper, both Samsung, as well as the OnePlus phone, offer powerful specs. The Galaxy S20 FE screen is slightly bigger than the OnePlus 8. While the Samsung phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio. One of the key highlights of the Galaxy S20 FE is the 120Hz refresh rate which OnePlus 8 lacks. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 120hz refresh rate, not the regular model. The OnePlus 8, in comparison, comes with a 6.55-inch display with 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio and resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus phone offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen of the Galaxy S20 FE is protected with GG3 while the OnePlus 8 display is protected with GG5.

Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Hardware

Both Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8 are powered by the same processor from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 865. Notably, the Samsung device comes in two variants – the 4G model with octa-core Exynos 990 SoC and the 5G model comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Samsung device comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage while the OnePlus 8 packs up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE includes a triple camera setup at the back including a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front the phone includes a 32MP image sensor for selfies. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 includes a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra wide lens and 2MP macro lens at the back. On the front, the OnePlus phone includes a 16MP selfie camera.

Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Battery

The Samsung device sports a bigger battery in comparison. The phone includes a 4500mAh battery paired with 15W fast charging support. The OnePlus 8 includes a 4300mAh battery paired with 30W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE isn’t available in India yet while the OnePlus 8 is on sale for months now. The Galaxy S20 FE comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB storage. The price of the 5G model is priced at $699 (roughly around Rs 51,400). There are no words on the 4G model of the phone. The OnePlus 8 is offered in two variants 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 44,999 while the top end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999. The Galaxy S20 FE has been listed on the Samsung India website for pre-registration which means it will be available in the country soon.

