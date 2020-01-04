Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10: Specifications comparison

At first glance, all of the three smartphones seem to have a similar design. However, when you take a closer look you find out that there are a lot of minor changes that make them differ. At first glance, all of the three smartphones seem to have a similar design. However, when you take a closer look you find out that there are a lot of minor changes that make them differ.

Samsung yesterday launched its first devices under its Lite lineup, the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Now, Flipkart has posted a teaser stating that the Galaxy S10 Lite will soon be launching in India. However, Galaxy S10 Lite is not the company’s first watered down flagship, that title belongs to last year’s Galaxy S10e.

So the closest competitor the Galaxy S10 Lite has in the market is the company’s own Galaxy S10e. As of now, the company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S10 Lite, however, the specifications have already been made available. Today we will be taking a look at how the new Galaxy S10 Lite compares to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e in terms of specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10: Design

At first glance, all of the three smartphones seem to have a similar design. However, when you take a closer look you find out that there are a lot of minor changes that make them differ. First one being the punch hole cutout for the camera module, the Galaxy S10 Lite’s hole punch is located at the top centre just like the Note 10 series, whereas, the S10 and the S10e have their hole punches located on the top right corner.

Another big change that we get to see is that the company has opted to use a plastic back for the S10 Lite, instead of a glass and metal build which we get to see in the S10 and the S10e. The S10 Lite also has a more prominent camera bump, which houses a triple camera setup. The Galaxy S10 also has a triple camera setup, whereas, the Galaxy S10e comes with a dual camera setup.

The camera module on the S10 Lite comes in a vertical orientation, whereas, the one on the Galaxy S10 and S10e comes in a horizontal orientation. Another major difference is that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, which the Galaxy S10 Lite has gotten rid off.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10: Display

Another big change we got to see Samsung making with the Galaxy S10 Lite, is including a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, making it bigger than the rest of the Galaxy S10 family, even the Galaxy S10+. It has a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels along with HDR support. The area, where it disappoints is that it does not come with HDRR10+ support, which is present in both the Galaxy S10e and the GalaxyS10.

The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution. And the Galaxy S10e sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10: Processor, storage

Samsung offers both the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 with an Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 855 depending on the country the device is being sold in. Whereas, the Galaxy S10 Lite has only been made available in a Snapdragon 855 only. The company might launch an Exynos variant of the device at a later date.

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. The company has not revealed if the device will support expandable memory or not. The Galaxy S10 comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/512GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. And the S10e comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10: Camera

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 48MP wide-angle sensor with Super Steady OIS AF paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

The Galaxy S10 on the other hand also features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 12MP wide angle sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto sensor. The telephoto lens has a 45-degree angle, the wide 77-degrees and ultra wide 123-degrees. On the front, it features a 10MP sensor for taking selfies.

Finally coming to the Galaxy S10e, it sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide angle sensor with 2PD AF along with a 16MP fixed focus sensor. On the front just like the Galaxy S10, it also features a 10MP sensor for taking selfies.

The S10 Lite can shoot 4K videos in up to 30fps, whereas both the S10 and the S10e can shoot 4K videos in up to 60fps.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10: Battery

The Galaxy S10 Lite has the biggest battery amongst the S10 lineup of smartphones. It features a 4,500mAh battery, which is the same battery being used in the Galaxy S10 5G that has not come to India. This is followed by the 3,400mAh battery present inside of the Galaxy S10. Last amongst the bunch, the Galaxy S10 Lite comes with the smallest battery, with a capacity of 3,100mAh. It has not been revealed that the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with support for fast charging or not, both the S10 and S10e come with support for fast charging.

