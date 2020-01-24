Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Here is the answer to which one should you buy

Today we will be focusing on how these devices stack up against each other and which will be the better buy for you as a consumer. Today we will be focusing on how these devices stack up against each other and which will be the better buy for you as a consumer.

Samsung has recently launched both its Lite flagships, the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India. Both the devices will be made available in early February. Both the devices are quite similar, apart from a few specification diffrences like the processor, cameras and more.

Both the devices are quite compelling and have their own set of merits and demerits. Today we will be focusing on how these devices stack up against each other and which will be the better buy for you as a consumer.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Price

The first major differentiator both the devices have are their prices. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is offered in two RAM variants in India: 6GB RAM and 8GB of RAM. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 38,999, whereas, the 8GB RAM variant comes in at a difference of just Rs 2,000 at Rs 40,999. One the other hand, the Galaxy S10 Lite is being offered only in the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant priced at Rs 39,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Build and construction

To keep the prices down the company has used a compound called ‘Glasstic’ to make up the back of the phones. The Glasstic compound is made by fusing glass and plastic. This gives it the durability of plastic along with the scratch resistance of glass.

To keep the prices down the company has used a compound called ‘Glasstic’ to make up the back of the phones. To keep the prices down the company has used a compound called ‘Glasstic’ to make up the back of the phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Display

Just from the specifications, you might think that both the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite sport the same 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED displays with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Both the displays also have the same pixel density of 394 pixels. However, they do differ slightly. And you will be able to notice that if you first take a close look at the front camera modules. The Galaxy S10 Lite’s front camera cutout is a bit thicker and has more padding, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s front cutout is smaller with less padding. And no they do not have different front camera sensors.

Even though the displays might look the same they use different display technologies. The S10 Lite’s display is much slimmer and lighter than the Note 10 Lite. Which is why it needs the extra padding for the camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: S-Pen, 3.5mm headphone jack

Even though the Galaxy S10 Lite might come with a better processor and a better camera module. The Note 10 Lite has its own benefits which would outweigh the benefits the S10 Lite brings for some users. The two major features that might sway some people to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite over the S10 Lite are the inclusion of the S-Pen and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The S-Pen with the Note 10 Lite comes with the whole array of S-Pen features from the Galaxy Note 10 lineup of devices. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and will not limit people to use an adaptor or a wireless headphone.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Processor, RAM, storage

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which might seem a bit old. However, using this would help in keeping the cost of the device down as older chipsets can be acquired by manufacturers at a much cheaper price than when they were launched.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which might seem a bit old. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which might seem a bit old.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, uses the two-year-old Exynos 9810 processor, which we saw get launched with the Galaxy S9 back in 2018. Don’t take me wrong it is not a bad chipset and can still handle its own in 2020 as of now. However, as soon as the next year rolls in, it is a bit odd to think that the device hardware will almost be three years old as of then.

Both the S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite come with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes in two RAM variants: 6GB and 8GB. Whereas, the Galaxy S10 Lite only comes in an 8GB RAM variant.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Battery, charging technology

Both the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are backed by a 4,500mAh battery. However, both the units are compatible with different fast-charging technologies. The Galaxy S10 Lite supports the company’s own 45W fast charging technology, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite only supports 25W of fast charging. This means that even though the batteries used are same, the S10 Lite will charge much faster compared to the Note 10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Cameras

One of the major differences between both the devices is their camera modules. The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with support for the company’s new Super Steady OIS technology, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 123-degree field of view and a 5MP macro sensor.

On the front, both the devices sport the same 32MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 aperture, for taking selfies. On the front, both the devices sport the same 32MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 aperture, for taking selfies.

The Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, does not come with such an impressive rear camera module as the S10 Lite. It also features a triple camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with OIS support paired with a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and support for OIS, and another 12MP wide-angle sensor with a 123-degree field of view.

On the front, both the devices sport the same 32MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 aperture, for taking selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Verdict

Both the phones seem as if they were made by watering down the flagships. However, Samsung has something else in mind according to me. With this, they can reel in the customers wanting to purchase a mid-range smartphone, and when the users are ready to upgrade they might want to take a leap and get the much more expensive flagship for the experience. Which is why I am calling these experience smartphones and not Lite smartphones.

Now, to answer the question, which variant should you purchase. According to me, the Galaxy S10 Lite has been targetted towards the younger generations, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is targetted towards more mature users.

The Galaxy S10 comes with a faster chip that will help the younger users is playing games and performing processor-intensive tasks. It comes with better cameras that would help users take good images and videos to post online.

Whereas, the Note 10 Lite comes with an S-Pen which will help the users perform more precise tasks. It also comes with the 3.5mm headphone jack which the older demographic is so acclaimed to.

Overall, both the devices are pretty good and would perform wonderfully in real life. It depends where your priorities lie and in which demographic to you place yourself into.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd